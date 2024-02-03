'Bharat Mata not your mother?' Minister Meenakshi Lekhi lashes out at Kerala audience over poor chant response

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi expressed displeasure at the audience for not chanting the 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan after her speech in Kozhikode.

Kozhikode: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi expressed displeasure at the audience for not chanting the 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan after her speech at the ‘Awake Youth for Nation’ programme held on Saturday in Kozhikode. The incident took place at Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall. The Union Minister ended her address with the slogan but noticed a lack of response from the audience. Reacting provocatively, she lashed out at the audience for their apparent reluctance to echo the slogan.

She again directed the audience to chant the slogan however the audience's subdued response angered the minister. Meenakshi Lekhi directed harsh words, stating, "Is Bharat only my mother or your mother as well? Any doubts? No doubts. Enthusiastically, you have to express yourself. Is Bharat, not your mother? Why this attitude? Somebody who has no pride in this nation need not be part of this conclave."

The program was organized by the National Youth Day Celebration Committee, Khelo Bharat, and Tapasya in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra. The program called Youth Conclave was held on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanthi.