In a truly heartwarming story from Kerala, an Orthodox priest gave his domestic help a proper send-off by performing her last rites according to Hindu traditions. Fr. O J Jacob of Chottanikkara, Ernakulam, stepped up when the woman, who had no family of her own, passed away.

Kochi: Here's a story from Ernakulam that shows humanity is above all else. An Orthodox priest, Fr. O J Jacob of Onasseril in Chottanikkara, has set a beautiful example by performing the final rites for his domestic help, Parvathy, following all Hindu customs.

Parvathy came to the priest's home years ago to look after his six-year-old daughter, Merin, after his wife passed away. Over time, she became more than just a help; the family lovingly called her 'Payamma' and she was like a second mother to them. With no close relatives of her own, the priest's family was her everything.

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Even after Merin got married nine years ago, Payamma chose to stay with the family that she loved. She passed away recently after a sudden chest pain.

With no one else to perform her last rites, Fr. Jacob himself took the responsibility. He made sure all the rituals were done according to Hindu traditions, giving her the farewell she deserved. After the ceremonies, her cremation was held at the Erumely crematorium.

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