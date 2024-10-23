Kerala Minister Vasavan says central fireworks regulations threaten Thrissur Pooram, calls for its withdrawal

Kerala's Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan is urging the central government to revoke its new fireworks regulations, citing flaws that would make events like Thrissur Pooram impossible.

Kerala Minister Vasavan says central fireworks regulations threaten Thrissur Pooram, calls for its withdrawal dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Kottayam: Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan has called for the central government to withdraw its new fireworks regulations, highlighting their flaws in a letter to the authorities. He pointed out that if the order is implemented, events like the Thrissur Pooram would be impossible to conduct. The government claims that the order is based on recommendations from a committee investigating the Puttingal accident. However, Vasavan argues that no such recommendations have been issued by the committee.

Also Read: Speeding car crashes into lorry in Kerala's Palakkad, five dead; police find liquor bottles in the car

Speaking to Asianet News, Vasavan has urged Thrissur MP and Union Minister to intervene, stating that this issue will be actively discussed in the upcoming by-elections. 

The order issued by the central agency, PESO, imposes 35 restrictions on fireworks, stating that a distance of 200 meters must be maintained between the fireworks site and the fire line. According to Vasavan, this requirement is unfeasible in Thekkinkad. The order also specifies a 100-meter distance between the fire line and people, further complicating the situation in Thekkinkad ground, where such spacing cannot be adhered to.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has previously commented that the central government's order would destroy the essence of Thrissur Pooram fireworks and could be seen as an attempt to undermine the festival. He highlighted that five key conditions in the order are unacceptable, as adhering to them would prevent fireworks from being held at Thekkinkad ground.

The regulations require that the distance between temporary structures and the fire line be 100 meters. Additionally, fireworks must be conducted at least 250 meters away from hospitals, schools, and nursing homes. 

Rajan said this should be applicable to operational schools only and there should be a requirement for obtaining a no-objection certificate from hospitals and nursing homes.

He argued that those who created such regulations lack understanding of fireworks and are challenging both Kerala and its festival enthusiasts.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi enters electoral politics, to file nomination for Wayanad bypoll today

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-114 October 23 2024: Check first prize winner of Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-114 October 23 2024: Check first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Priyanka Gandhi enters electoral politics, to file nomination for Wayanad bypoll today dmn

Priyanka Gandhi enters electoral politics, to file nomination for Wayanad bypoll today

Speeding car crashes into lorry in Kerala's Palakkad, five dead; police find liquor bottles in the car dmn

Speeding car crashes into lorry in Kerala's Palakkad, five dead; police find liquor bottles in the car

Supreme Court grants extension for Malayalam actor Siddique's interim anticipatory bail in rape case dmn

Supreme Court grants extension for Malayalam actor Siddique's interim anticipatory bail in rape case

Kerala: Kannur Collector denies inviting PP Divya to ADM Naveen Babu's farewell event anr

Kerala: Kannur Collector denies inviting PP Divya to ADM Naveen Babu's farewell event

Recent Stories

Bombay High Court backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws AJR

Bombay HC backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024 NTI

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024

Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended snt

BREAKING: Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH) snt

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH)

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video snt

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon