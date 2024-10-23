Kerala Minister Vasavan says central fireworks regulations threaten Thrissur Pooram, calls for its withdrawal

Kerala's Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan is urging the central government to revoke its new fireworks regulations, citing flaws that would make events like Thrissur Pooram impossible.

Kottayam: Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan has called for the central government to withdraw its new fireworks regulations, highlighting their flaws in a letter to the authorities. He pointed out that if the order is implemented, events like the Thrissur Pooram would be impossible to conduct. The government claims that the order is based on recommendations from a committee investigating the Puttingal accident. However, Vasavan argues that no such recommendations have been issued by the committee.

Also Read: Speeding car crashes into lorry in Kerala's Palakkad, five dead; police find liquor bottles in the car

Speaking to Asianet News, Vasavan has urged Thrissur MP and Union Minister to intervene, stating that this issue will be actively discussed in the upcoming by-elections.

The order issued by the central agency, PESO, imposes 35 restrictions on fireworks, stating that a distance of 200 meters must be maintained between the fireworks site and the fire line. According to Vasavan, this requirement is unfeasible in Thekkinkad. The order also specifies a 100-meter distance between the fire line and people, further complicating the situation in Thekkinkad ground, where such spacing cannot be adhered to.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has previously commented that the central government's order would destroy the essence of Thrissur Pooram fireworks and could be seen as an attempt to undermine the festival. He highlighted that five key conditions in the order are unacceptable, as adhering to them would prevent fireworks from being held at Thekkinkad ground.

The regulations require that the distance between temporary structures and the fire line be 100 meters. Additionally, fireworks must be conducted at least 250 meters away from hospitals, schools, and nursing homes.

Rajan said this should be applicable to operational schools only and there should be a requirement for obtaining a no-objection certificate from hospitals and nursing homes.

He argued that those who created such regulations lack understanding of fireworks and are challenging both Kerala and its festival enthusiasts.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi enters electoral politics, to file nomination for Wayanad bypoll today

Latest Videos