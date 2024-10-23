Priyanka Gandhi enters electoral politics, to file nomination for Wayanad bypoll today

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to file her nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala today, marking her entry into politics. She'll be accompanied by her family, including mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi. 

Priyanka Gandhi enters electoral politics, to file nomination for Wayanad bypoll today dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to file her nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala today, marking her entry into politics. She'll be accompanied by her family, including mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, as well as top Congress leaders.

Also Read: Speeding car crashes into lorry in Kerala's Palakkad, five dead; police find liquor bottles in the car

Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in his sister's ability to represent Wayanad, saying, "The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament".

The bypoll, scheduled for November 13, will see Priyanka face off against Navya Haridas of the BJP and Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI. The seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who won from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress-led UDF has launched its campaign, with local leaders planning door-to-door canvassing on October 26 and 27. The election result will be announced on November 23.

Rahul Gandhi first represented Wayanad from 2019 to 2024.

Rahul Gandhi first represented Wayanad from 2019 to 2024.

