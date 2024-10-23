Speeding car crashes into lorry in Kerala's Palakkad, five dead; police find liquor bottles in the car

Five people died in a car-lorry collision in Palakkad's Kalladikode yesterday (Oct 22). The car, speeding in the wrong direction, crashed into the lorry around 10:30 PM. Police investigation is underway and liquor bottles found in car.

Palakkad: A tragic accident in Kalladikode, Palakkad, claimed the lives of five people when a car collided with a lorry around 10:30 PM yesterday (Oct 22). The deceased have been identified as Vijeesh K.K., Vishnu T.V., Ramesh, Mahesh from Palakkad's Thachampara and Mohammad Afsal from Manikassery. The incident occurred late at night near the Ayyappankavu temple in Kalladikode. All five passengers in the car died; four of them were pronounced dead at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries after being taken to the hospital.

The car was traveling from Palakkad towards Kongadu, while the lorry was headed to Palakkad. Local residents rushed to the scene to assist with rescue efforts, extracting victims from the wreckage of the severely damaged car. Witnesses reported that the car was speeding at the time of the crash. The car involved in the accident was a Maruti Swift with the registration number KL 55 H 3465. The bodies were taken to the mortuary at Palakkad District Hospital. Following the incident, both UDF and LDF have canceled their election campaigns until noon today.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Kalladikode Circle Inspector M. Shaheer stated that preliminary findings suggest the car was speeding and had been driving in the wrong direction when it crashed into the lorry. Empty liquor bottles were discovered in the car, and authorities will investigate whether the occupants had been drinking. The police have taken the lorry driver, Vignesh, into custody, and they are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident. The inquest procedures will begin today.

Rescue operations were challenging, requiring significant effort to pull the car apart to free the trapped individuals. A person involved in the rescue operation told Asianet News that one victim died while being transported to the hospital, after passing Mundur. Local residents and passengers from a KSRTC bus played vital roles in the rescue efforts.

