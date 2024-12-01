LPG Cylinder prices increase for the sixth month in a row; Check new rates in your cities

Gas cylinder prices increased again in December 2024, with Indian Oil raising the cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder by Rs 16.50, bringing the price in Delhi to Rs 1818.50. However, the price of domestic gas cylinders remains stable, with the 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi still priced at Rs 808, a rate unchanged since August 2024.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Gas cylinder

With the start of the new month, gas cylinder prices have risen once again, adding to the financial burden of consumers. Indian Oil has hiked the price of a 19 kg gas cylinder by Rs 16.50, bringing the cost in Delhi to Rs 1818.50. On a positive note, the price of domestic gas cylinders remains unchanged, with the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi still priced at Rs 808, a rate that has been consistent since August 2024.
 

article_image2

As energy demand continues to rise, oil companies have raised gas cylinder prices, contributing to inflation. Starting December 1, 2024, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 16.50, as per Indian Oil's rate list. This price hike affects commercial cylinders, which are typically used by businesses such as sweet shops. Meanwhile, the cost of the 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder remains the same.
 

article_image3

Cylinder Prices in Major Cities After the Price Hike

Delhi- Rs 1818.50

Kolkata- Rs 1927.00

Mumbai- Rs 1771.00

Chennai- Rs 1980.50

 In Kerala, this leads to an increase of around Rs 17, with the new price for a 19 kg cylinder being Rs 1827. 
 

article_image4

To recap, the price of the 19 kg commercial gas cylinder was increased by Rs 62 last month (November). In October, the price stood at Rs 1740, and by November, it had risen to Rs 1802.

Before that, the price was Rs 1691.50 per cylinder in September 2024, Rs 1652.50 in August, and Rs 1646 in July 2024. This reflects a steady rise in the cost of commercial cylinders over the past six months.
 

