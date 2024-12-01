IRCTC Christmas tour packages: Discounts to Kashmir and Kerala in December

IRCTC has announced special Christmas tour packages to Kashmir and Kerala. Discounted rates for hotels, meals, and travel are available for December trips.

IRCTC Christmas Tour Packages

IRCTC offers attractive tour packages for Christmas trips. These packages allow you to explore beautiful destinations with your family or friends.

Kashmir Tour Package

Kashmir Tour Package This tour package, "MYSTICAL KASHMIR WINTER SPECIAL EX HYDERABAD," offers a fantastic way to celebrate Christmas amidst the scenic beauty of Kashmir. The trip spans 5 nights and 6 days, from December 21st to 26th, starting from Hyderabad.

IRCTC Tour Packages

IRCTC Tour Package Enjoy Christmas amidst snow-capped mountains. This package offers a 50% discount. ₹43,670 for single occupancy and ₹41,050 per person for double occupancy. Book on the Indian Railways website.

Kerala Tour Package

Kerala Tour Package Now you can visit 'God's Own Country,' Kerala, at an affordable price. This 7-night, 8-day trip from Kolkata runs from December 20th to 26th and includes breakfast and dinner. Lunch is at an additional cost. ₹71,750 per person for double occupancy and ₹62,900 per person for triple occupancy.

Latest Videos