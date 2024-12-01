IRCTC Christmas tour packages: Discounts to Kashmir and Kerala in December

IRCTC has announced special Christmas tour packages to Kashmir and Kerala. Discounted rates for hotels, meals, and travel are available for December trips.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 10:06 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

IRCTC Christmas Tour Packages

IRCTC offers attractive tour packages for Christmas trips. These packages allow you to explore beautiful destinations with your family or friends.

article_image2

Kashmir Tour Package

This tour package, "MYSTICAL KASHMIR WINTER SPECIAL EX HYDERABAD," offers a fantastic way to celebrate Christmas amidst the scenic beauty of Kashmir. The trip spans 5 nights and 6 days, from December 21st to 26th, starting from Hyderabad.

article_image3

IRCTC Tour Packages

Enjoy Christmas amidst snow-capped mountains. This package offers a 50% discount. ₹43,670 for single occupancy and ₹41,050 per person for double occupancy. Book on the Indian Railways website.

article_image4

Kerala Tour Package

Now you can visit 'God's Own Country,' Kerala, at an affordable price. This 7-night, 8-day trip from Kolkata runs from December 20th to 26th and includes breakfast and dinner. Lunch is at an additional cost. ₹71,750 per person for double occupancy and ₹62,900 per person for triple occupancy.

