Cyclone Fengal effect to intensify rainfall in Kerala; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts

Starting in December, Kerala is under heightened alert with orange and yellow warnings in place for various districts after Cyclone Fengal made landfall. The IMD forecasts very heavy rainfall in parts of the state, especially in the coming days. Several districts are on orange alert, with the possibility of intense rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

Cyclone Fengal effect to intensify rainfall in Kerala; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts; Check anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The expected rainfall that was anticipated during the month of October, marking the beginning of the Thulavarsham (northeast monsoon), did not occur. While some isolated heavy showers were witnessed in November, the rainfall across the state was not significant. However, as December begins, there are indications that the Thulavarsham may intensify. 

Cyclone Fengal Update: Chennai airport reopens after landfall; 3 dead amid heavy rainfall

The impact of Cyclone Fengal near Puducherry is believed to be contributing to this stronger weather pattern in Kerala. According to current reports, there is a high likelihood of heavy rainfall in Kerala during the first week of December. 

Yellow alerts have been issued for various districts today, and orange alerts have been announced for tomorrow and the day after.

Orange Alert

02/12/2024: Orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

03/12/2024: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas, with predictions of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rain in the next 24 hours, categorized as very heavy rainfall by the IMD.

Yellow Alert

01/12/2024:  Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram.

02/12/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

03/12/2024: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

04/12/2024: A yellow alert has been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, with rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected.

