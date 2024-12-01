Chennai Rain: Tomato, onion prices soar in Koyambedu Market amid heavy rainfall

TOMATO AND ONION PRICE: Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu have led to a decrease in the supply of tomatoes and onions. People are facing difficulties as prices have reached a peak at the Koyambedu market.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 9:40 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

Tomato and Onion

Cooking and Tomato Onion

Vegetables are essential for cooking, in which tomatoes and onions play a major role. Compared to other vegetables, tomatoes and onions are in high demand. Accordingly, if the price of these two vegetables increases, consumers will be affected. But for the past few days, the prices of these two vegetables have been increasing sharply. Only the price of onion has not decreased.

article_image2

Tomato

Shocking Onion Price

As the ban on onion export has been lifted, a large quantity of onions is being exported. This has led to onion shortage in various states of India. Following this, one kg of onion was sold for Rs 100 to Rs 120. 

As people faced great difficulty due to the price hike, the central government took steps to sell onions at a lower price. Tons of onions were sent to many states by train.

article_image3

Onion

Possibility of Onion Price Decrease

Onions were sold through lorries at Rs 35 per kg in public places. However, this onion was not available to all people. Further, onion production was also affected due to rain.

As a result, the price of onion reached a peak after the arrival of onion decreased. At the same time, it is said that the price of onion will decrease in the coming days as the arrival of onion is expected soon.

article_image4

Tomato Price

Tomato Price Rise Competes

Furthermore, the price of tomatoes is currently rising continuously. Heavy rains are occurring in various districts of Tamil Nadu. Due to this, the arrival of tomatoes to the vegetable market is low. Following this, the price of tomato has increased in competition with onion. Tomatoes rot in the plants itself due to rain and snow.

Further, a 14 kg tomato box is being sold for up to Rs 700. Therefore, while it is being sold at Rs 70 per kg in the wholesale market, it is said that it will cross 100 rupees in retail shops. This has shocked housewives.

article_image5

Vegetables

What is the price of vegetables?

At the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai, big onions are sold at Rs 65 to 80 per kg, small onions at Rs 40 to 60 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 60 to 70 per kg, green chilies at Rs 35 per kg, beetroot at Rs 45 per kg, potatoes at Rs 50 per kg, and banana flower at Rs 25 per kg.

article_image6

Vegetable Price Hike

What is the price of green vegetables?

Capsicum is sold at 40 rupees per kg, bitter gourd at 30 rupees per kg, bottle gourd at 30 rupees per kg, butter beans at 70 rupees per kg, broad beans at 40 rupees per kg, and cabbage at 20 rupees per kg. Carrots are sold at 50 rupees per kg, cauliflower at 20 to 30 rupees each, cluster beans at 60 rupees per kg, cucumber at 20 rupees per kg, and drumstick at 200 rupees per kg.

article_image7

Koyambedu Market

Vegetable prices in Koyambedu

Brinjal is sold at 30 rupees per kg, beans at 40 rupees per kg, ginger at 140 rupees per kg, okra at 40 rupees per kg, ridge gourd at 45 rupees per kg, and snake gourd at 30 rupees per kg at the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai.

