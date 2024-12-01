Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Nimrat Kaur REVEALS this secret about 'Dasvi' co-star

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have recently been under the spotlight for controversial reasons. Their marriage came under public scrutiny after Abhishek appeared to 'like' an Instagram post discussing Grey Divorces. Amid these developments, actress Nimrat Kaur found herself caught in the rumor mill, being unfairly accused of causing tensions between the couple. Social media users harshly trolled Nimrat, although neither Aishwarya, Abhishek, nor Nimrat addressed or issued statements about the speculations. Amidst all this, Nimrat shared an intriguing detail about her Dasvi co-star, Abhishek Bachchan

In a recent interview, Nimrat Kaur spoke about her Dasvi co-star Abhishek Bachchan's passion for food. She revealed that Abhishek is not only a food lover but also enjoys hosting others with good meals. According to her, he has a knack for knowing the best dishes and restaurants in any city they visit. She recounted how this added joy to their Dasvi promotions, as they shared delightful culinary experiences together

Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan faced heavy trolling when rumors of their alleged affair began circulating on Reddit. These speculations coincided with rumors about Abhishek’s marital issues with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which amplified the backlash. Despite the baseless nature of these claims, Nimrat was criticized and accused of interfering in someone else’s marriage, leading to relentless character assassination online

When asked about the speculations, Nimrat stated that people will say whatever they wish, regardless of the truth. She emphasized her focus on her professional journey instead of addressing baseless rumors. Additionally, Nimrat shared a reel about jealousy affecting friendships, which many fans perceived as a subtle response to the trolls targeting her

Reports suggested that the Bachchan family was upset by the unfounded allegations against Abhishek. An insider mentioned that Abhishek was advised to remain silent to avoid further controversies. The family reportedly considered legal action against the source of these rumors, asserting that Abhishek is not someone who would engage in such behavior, especially during a sensitive phase in his marriage

