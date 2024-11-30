Kerala secretariat discontinues physical attendance registers, biometric system implemented

Kerala State Secretariat discontinues physical attendance registers, shifting to a biometric punching system linked to SPARK, an integrated payroll and accounts information system, for all government employees.

Kerala secretariat discontinues physical attendance registers, biometric system implemented dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Secretariat has officially discontinued the use of physical attendance registers. With the full implementation of the biometric punching system, the General Administration Department has issued an order stating that government employees are no longer required to sign attendance books. However, the order, issued by the General Administration Secretary, specifies that only employees exempted from the biometric system will continue to sign the attendance register, which will be maintained exclusively for their use.

This move comes with the successful implementation of a SPARK-linked biometric punching system. SPARK, an integrated payroll and accounts information system, calculates salaries for all government employees in the state. In 2023, the state government made biometric punching mandatory for all employees, except the Chief Secretary.

As per the guidelines for the biometric attendance system, the working hours for the Secretariat are from 10:15 am to 5:15 pm. Half a day will be calculated for the periods between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm, and 2 pm and 5:15 pm. Employees are required to punch in and out, with the first and last punches each day being considered for calculating attendance.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Ex-BJP secy Satheesh gives statement to SIT in Kodakara hawala case, reveals 9 cr brought to office dmn

Kerala: Ex-BJP secy Satheesh gives statement to SIT in Kodakara hawala case, reveals 9 cr brought to office

Kerala: CPM Dissolves Karunagappally Area Committee amid rising factionalism and protests dmn

Kerala: CPM Dissolves Karunagappally area committee amid rising factionalism and protests

CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders action against officials and ineligible pensioners in Kerala welfare pension scam dmn

CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders action against officials and ineligible pensioners in Kerala welfare pension scam

Kerala: Intense factionalism in CPM's Thiruvalla unit, activity report of halted local meeting surfaces dmn

Kerala: Intense factionalism in CPM's Thiruvalla unit, activity report of halted local meeting surfaces

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Karunya KR 682 November 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Stories

Keerthy Suresh to Kajal Aggarwl to Amala Paul: 5 South Indian actresses who married their friends RBA

Keerthy Suresh to Kajal Aggarwl to Amala Paul: 5 South Indian actresses who married their friends

Caught on camera: Man tries to 'attack' Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, throws liquid on him; detained (WATCH) gcw

Caught on camera: Man tries to 'attack' Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, throws liquid on him; detained (WATCH)

Kerala: Ex-BJP secy Satheesh gives statement to SIT in Kodakara hawala case, reveals 9 cr brought to office dmn

Kerala: Ex-BJP secy Satheesh gives statement to SIT in Kodakara hawala case, reveals 9 cr brought to office

Sri Lanka to Thailand: 7 affordable countries to visit in December gcw

Sri Lanka to Thailand: 7 affordable countries to visit in December

Sri Lanka to Thailand: 7 affordable countries to visit in December gcw

Sri Lanka to Thailand: 7 affordable countries to visit in December

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon