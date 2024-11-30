Kerala: Ex-BJP secy Satheesh gives statement to SIT in Kodakara hawala case, reveals 9 cr brought to office

Former BJP office secretary Thiroor Satheesh gave a statement to investigators in the Kodakara hawala case, revealing Rs 9 crore was brought to the BJP office prior to the robbery.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

Thrissur: Former BJP office secretary Thiroor Satheesh appeared before the investigation team handling the Kodakara hawala case and provided his statement. Speaking to the media, Satheesh revealed that he had submitted details of the money delivered to the BJP office, along with related expenditure documents.

Satheesh arrived at the Thrissur Police Club around 11 a.m. to give his statement to the investigating officer, Kodungallur ACP V.K. Raju. The interrogation lasted over two hours. During his statement, Satheesh disclosed that Rs 9 crore was brought to the BJP office in sacks prior to the Kodakara robbery. Based on this revelation, authorities have decided to conduct further investigations into the case. A decision on charging BJP leaders will be made after thoroughly examining Satheesh's statement.

Previously, Satheesh claimed that he watched over significant sums of money at the Thrissur BJP office and large amounts of money were funneled into the BJP office during the election period. Additionally, he points to the former BJP district treasurer as being involved in handling these questionable funds. 

On October 31, Thiroor Satheesh made allegations that implicate the party in the Kodakara hawala case. He claimed that the money in question was actually election funds for the BJP and promised to disclose more details soon. Satheesh stated that the money was transported in bags and identified an individual named Dharmarajan as the one who brought the funds, specifically intended for the BJP's election campaign.

Satheesh mentioned that he provided a room for Dharmarajan to stay and indicated that significant amounts of cash—six bags full—were stored in the office. Initially, he believed these bags contained materials, only to later realize they held money. He alleged that the instructions to store the funds came from the district office, emphasizing that he acted under their guidance.

He recounted assisting with the transportation of the bags and said he learned the true nature of their contents later. The cash was kept in a room where general secretaries of the office worked, and his main role was to ensure its security. Upon discovering the true nature of the bags, Satheesh said he felt fearful and then started locking the room to secure them. After Dharmarajan and others left the lodge where they were staying, the next day he learned that the money had been stolen, linking it to the ongoing Kodakara hawala investigation.

Satheesh clarified that his decision to step back from party activities stemmed from personal issues and asserted that he has nothing to hide, planning to reveal everything in court.

At the time of the Kodakara hawala case, Satheesh was serving as the BJP office secretary but is currently no longer associated with the party.

