Kerala: CPM Dissolves Karunagappally area committee amid rising factionalism and protests

The CPIM has dissolved the Karunagappally area committee due to rising inner-party factionalism, public protests, and street demonstrations, appointing a temporary ad-hoc committee to oversee area activities.

Kerala: CPM Dissolves Karunagappally Area Committee amid rising factionalism and protests dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 2:37 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

Kollam: The CPIM has taken action in Karunagappally following a rise in inner-party factionalism, which led to public protests and street demonstrations. In response to the disruptions in local conferences and protests by the rebel faction, which carried "Save CPM" placards, the Karunagappally area committee has been dissolved. A temporary ad-hoc committee has been appointed to oversee the area's activities. This decision was made after a series of disturbances, including a brawl at the Kulashekarapuram North local conference.

Also Read: CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders action against officials and ineligible pensioners in Kerala welfare pension scam

CPIM State Secretary MV Govindan visited Kollam to attend district secretariat and district committee meetings, where the decision to dissolve the area committee was finalized. Govindan acknowledged that internal problems within the local committees had caused significant difficulties for the party. He emphasized that such issues were unacceptable and promised strong action against any improper tendencies. However, he clarified that the conflict in Karunagappally was localized and not a district-wide issue.

A new ad-hoc committee has been formed to manage the situation, with T. Manoharan appointed as convener. The committee members include SL Sajikumar, SR Arun Babu, PV Sathyadevan, N Santosh, G Muraleedharan, and B. Iqbal. 

The factionalism in Karunagappally has been escalating, with most local conferences disrupted due to disputes. The recent election process at the Kulashekarapuram North local conference ended in a physical altercation, leading to the detention of state committee members K. Rajagopal and K. Somaprasad. The rebel faction, accusing district committee member PR Vasanthan of running a "mafia" that has harmed the party in Karunagappally, was particularly vocal in their protests. 

The factionalism has split the local committees, with one side supporting state committee member Susan Kodi and the other backing PR Vasanthan. Vasanthan's faction controls the majority of the local committees, and the struggle for dominance has fueled much of the conflict. "Save CPIM" posters have appeared throughout Karunagappally as a sign of discontent. 

The district leadership concluded that the ongoing factionalism and public protests had caused damage to the party’s image. However, there was a view within the district that disciplinary action should be carefully considered, especially with the upcoming state conference.

Also Read: Kerala: Intense factionalism in CPM's Thiruvalla unit, activity report of halted local meeting surfaces

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders action against officials and ineligible pensioners in Kerala welfare pension scam dmn

CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders action against officials and ineligible pensioners in Kerala welfare pension scam

Kerala: Intense factionalism in CPM's Thiruvalla unit, activity report of halted local meeting surfaces dmn

Kerala: Intense factionalism in CPM's Thiruvalla unit, activity report of halted local meeting surfaces

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Karunya KR 682 November 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition dmn

Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 years Malappuram anr

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 yrs

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: ICC Center to play key role in crowd control, parking, disaster management and more gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: ICC Center to play key role in crowd control, parking, disaster management and more

Buy J-7 jets from Pakistan, back Northeast insurgency to deter India: Bangladesh professor's shocker (WATCH) snt

Buy J-7 jets from Pakistan, back Northeast insurgency to deter India: Bangladesh professor's shocker (WATCH)

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! New villain seeks revenge- What next? NTI

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! New villain seeks revenge– What’s next?

Zomato, Tata Steel to BHEL: Top 10 stocks to boost your portfolio NTI

Zomato, Tata Steel to BHEL: Top 10 stocks to boost your portfolio

Zomato, Tata Steel to BHEL: Top 10 stocks to boost your portfolio NTI

Zomato, Tata Steel to BHEL: Top 10 stocks to boost your portfolio

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon