Kerala: CPM Dissolves Karunagappally area committee amid rising factionalism and protests

Kollam: The CPIM has taken action in Karunagappally following a rise in inner-party factionalism, which led to public protests and street demonstrations. In response to the disruptions in local conferences and protests by the rebel faction, which carried "Save CPM" placards, the Karunagappally area committee has been dissolved. A temporary ad-hoc committee has been appointed to oversee the area's activities. This decision was made after a series of disturbances, including a brawl at the Kulashekarapuram North local conference.

CPIM State Secretary MV Govindan visited Kollam to attend district secretariat and district committee meetings, where the decision to dissolve the area committee was finalized. Govindan acknowledged that internal problems within the local committees had caused significant difficulties for the party. He emphasized that such issues were unacceptable and promised strong action against any improper tendencies. However, he clarified that the conflict in Karunagappally was localized and not a district-wide issue.

A new ad-hoc committee has been formed to manage the situation, with T. Manoharan appointed as convener. The committee members include SL Sajikumar, SR Arun Babu, PV Sathyadevan, N Santosh, G Muraleedharan, and B. Iqbal.

The factionalism in Karunagappally has been escalating, with most local conferences disrupted due to disputes. The recent election process at the Kulashekarapuram North local conference ended in a physical altercation, leading to the detention of state committee members K. Rajagopal and K. Somaprasad. The rebel faction, accusing district committee member PR Vasanthan of running a "mafia" that has harmed the party in Karunagappally, was particularly vocal in their protests.

The factionalism has split the local committees, with one side supporting state committee member Susan Kodi and the other backing PR Vasanthan. Vasanthan's faction controls the majority of the local committees, and the struggle for dominance has fueled much of the conflict. "Save CPIM" posters have appeared throughout Karunagappally as a sign of discontent.

The district leadership concluded that the ongoing factionalism and public protests had caused damage to the party’s image. However, there was a view within the district that disciplinary action should be carefully considered, especially with the upcoming state conference.

