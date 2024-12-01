West Bengal State government DA hike expected in January? Read details

The central government may announce a new DA or dearness allowance for central government employees during Diwali. However, the state government has not yet announced anything about this. So the speculation about dearness allowance is high

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

New Year DA Hike

The state government may increase the DA of state government employees in the new year. Although the government has not announced it, speculation is rife

article_image2

Good News at the Start of the Year!

Such preparations have been started by the state government. According to reports, the dearness allowance of state government employees will be increased as a New Year's gift

article_image3

How much DA will increase

Sources say that the state government may increase the DA of government employees by 3 percent in the new year. State government employees currently receive DA at the rate of 50 percent

article_image4

New DA

If the state government increases DA by three percent, then state government employees will get DA at the rate of 53 percent

article_image5

Center State DA Difference

Currently, central government employees get DA at the rate of 53 percent. If the state increases DA by 3 percent, then their DA amount will be 53 percent

article_image6

Which state's DA increase?

Sources say that the state government may announce DA for state government employees in the new year. Although the state government has not yet officially announced

article_image7

West Bengal DA

There is also complexity regarding West Bengal's DA. However, there is also complexity about when DA will be announced in this state. Last year Mamata Banerjee announced DA in December

article_image8

Ray of Hope

State government employees are therefore hopeful that Mamata Banerjee may announce DA in December this year as well. Which may be effective in January

article_image9

Center's DA

Recently the central government has announced DA at the rate of 3 percent. Which is being implemented

article_image10

Center's DA

The central government usually announces DA twice a year for central government employees. With the state government's latest moves, the gap between state government, central governent employees would decrease

