West Bengal State government DA hike expected in January? Read details
The central government may announce a new DA or dearness allowance for central government employees during Diwali. However, the state government has not yet announced anything about this. So the speculation about dearness allowance is high
New Year DA Hike
The state government may increase the DA of state government employees in the new year. Although the government has not announced it, speculation is rife
Good News at the Start of the Year!
Such preparations have been started by the state government. According to reports, the dearness allowance of state government employees will be increased as a New Year's gift
How much DA will increase
Sources say that the state government may increase the DA of government employees by 3 percent in the new year. State government employees currently receive DA at the rate of 50 percent
New DA
If the state government increases DA by three percent, then state government employees will get DA at the rate of 53 percent
Center State DA Difference
Currently, central government employees get DA at the rate of 53 percent. If the state increases DA by 3 percent, then their DA amount will be 53 percent
Which state's DA increase?
Sources say that the state government may announce DA for state government employees in the new year. Although the state government has not yet officially announced
West Bengal DA
There is also complexity regarding West Bengal's DA. However, there is also complexity about when DA will be announced in this state. Last year Mamata Banerjee announced DA in December
Ray of Hope
State government employees are therefore hopeful that Mamata Banerjee may announce DA in December this year as well. Which may be effective in January
Center's DA
Recently the central government has announced DA at the rate of 3 percent. Which is being implemented
Center's DA
The central government usually announces DA twice a year for central government employees. With the state government's latest moves, the gap between state government, central governent employees would decrease