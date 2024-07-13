Kerala: Man slits wife's throat to death in Ernakulam; then dies by suicide

In a tragic incident near Varapuzha in Ernakulam, Vidyadharan (63) killed his wife Vanaja (58) by slitting her throat before committing suicide by hanging himself on Saturday (July 13) morning.

According to neighbours, the couple had a history of marital issues.

According to neighbours, the couple had a history of marital issues. Following the discovery of the bodies around 8:30 am on Saturday (July 13), police and forensic experts arrived at the scene. The gruesome scene revealed Vanaja's blood-covered body on the bedroom bed, while Vidyadharan was found hanging in another room.

The couple, Vidyadharan and Vanaja, had been residing in the house for two and a half years, living alone since their daughters married and moved to their respective husbands' homes. One daughter lives nearby, while the other resides in Changanassery. Vidyadharan worked for a security firm in Ernakulam, and his wife, Vanaja, had previously worked for the Khadi Board. Vanaja had lost her sight some time ago.

Following the incident, locals reported that Vidyadharan had been experiencing mental difficulties and that the couple frequently argued. Vidyadharan had often expressed intentions to take his own life after killing his wife. On the morning of the incident, he called his daughter and conveyed his intentions. Alarmed, his daughter contacted the neighbours and asked them to check on her parents. Upon arrival, the neighbours discovered both Vidyadharan and Vanaja dead.



