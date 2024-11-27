Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in state; yellow alert sounded in 3 districts

Heavy rainfall is predicted in specific districts of Kerala due to a severe low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Yellow alerts have been issued for Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, with isolated heavy rainfall expected.

Thiruvananthapuram: An intense low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a cyclone today. While it is not anticipated to pose a significant threat to Kerala, heavy rainfall is expected in three districts, according to the weather department. Based on this, yellow alerts have been issued for Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts today.

The department has also issued a warning for light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms across Kerala over the next five days, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas on November 27.

Cyclone Warning

The intense low-pressure system in the southwestern Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a cyclone today. It is likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast via Sri Lanka. Over the next five days, Kerala is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Rain Forecast for the Coming Days

On 27/11/2024, yellow alerts have been issued for the districts of Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. The term "heavy rainfall" refers to an expected rainfall between 64.5 millimeters to 115.5 millimeters within the next 24 hours.

Fishing Alert for Kerala Coastal Areas

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning advising fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Kerala coast until 29/11/2024 due to the intensified depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal. However, fishing activities are not restricted along the Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast.

From now until 29/11/2024, strong winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, and up to 55 km/h at times, are expected along the southern Kerala coast. These conditions may be accompanied by adverse weather, posing a potential hazard for fishermen.

Special Alert for Fishermen

The weather department has issued a warning advising fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Tamil Nadu coast, Andhra Pradesh coast, southwestern Bay of Bengal, central-western Bay of Bengal, and southeastern Bay of Bengal until 30/11/2024, due to expected strong winds and adverse weather conditions.

Fishermen who are already at sea are urged to return to shore immediately. Fishing is prohibited in these regions during the specified period due to the forecasted hazardous conditions.

Latest Videos