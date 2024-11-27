Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in state; yellow alert sounded in 3 districts

Heavy rainfall is predicted in specific districts of Kerala due to a severe low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Yellow alerts have been issued for Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, with isolated heavy rainfall expected.

Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in state; yellow alert sounded in 3 districts on november 27 2024 anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: An intense low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a cyclone today. While it is not anticipated to pose a significant threat to Kerala, heavy rainfall is expected in three districts, according to the weather department. Based on this, yellow alerts have been issued for Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts today. 

The department has also issued a warning for light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms across Kerala over the next five days, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas on November 27.

Cyclone Warning

The intense low-pressure system in the southwestern Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a cyclone today. It is likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast via Sri Lanka. Over the next five days, Kerala is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Rain Forecast for the Coming Days

On 27/11/2024, yellow alerts have been issued for the districts of Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. The term "heavy rainfall" refers to an expected rainfall between 64.5 millimeters to 115.5 millimeters within the next 24 hours.

Fishing Alert for Kerala Coastal Areas

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning advising fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Kerala coast until 29/11/2024 due to the intensified depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal. However, fishing activities are not restricted along the Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast.

From now until 29/11/2024, strong winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, and up to 55 km/h at times, are expected along the southern Kerala coast. These conditions may be accompanied by adverse weather, posing a potential hazard for fishermen.

Special Alert for Fishermen

The weather department has issued a warning advising fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Tamil Nadu coast, Andhra Pradesh coast, southwestern Bay of Bengal, central-western Bay of Bengal, and southeastern Bay of Bengal until 30/11/2024, due to expected strong winds and adverse weather conditions.

Fishermen who are already at sea are urged to return to shore immediately. Fishing is prohibited in these regions during the specified period due to the forecasted hazardous conditions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala anr

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-119 November 27 2024 check winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-119 November 27 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

police Photoshoot on 18 holy steps, excessive pricing at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court to examine in detail anr

Photoshoot on 18 holy steps, excessive pricing at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court to examine in detail today

Kerala: Devotees skip darshan at Sabarimala temple despite virtual queue bookings anr

Kerala: Devotees skip darshan at Sabarimala temple despite virtual queue bookings

Recent Stories

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos ATG

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos | PICTURES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

'Will have you raided by ED': Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team purchase bid (WATCH) shk

'Will have you raided by ED: Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team buy bid |WATCH

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala anr

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies AJR

'Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon