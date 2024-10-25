Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-403 October 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-403: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm on Friday (Oct 25).
 

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-403 October 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 11:12 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 403: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Oct 25) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-403 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-403 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-403 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Kerala: GST raid in Thrissur reveals tax evasion in tune of Rs 1000 cr in 5 years dmn

Kerala: GST raid in Thrissur reveals tax evasion in tune of Rs 1000 cr in 5 years

Kerala: MLA Thomas K Thomas denies allegations of offering Rs 100 cr to two LDF MLAs to switch allegiance anr

Kerala: MLA Thomas K Thomas denies allegations of offering Rs 100 cr to two LDF MLAs to switch allegiance

Kerala: 4 arrested for attacking film crew members in Idukki's Thodupuzha anr

Kerala: 4 arrested for attacking film crew members in Idukki's Thodupuzha

Kerala: Court to give verdict on PP Divya's anticipatory bail related to suicide abetment case on October 29 dmn

Kerala: Court to give verdict on PP Divya's anticipatory bail related to suicide abetment case on October 29

Recent Stories

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis shk

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024 NTI

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon