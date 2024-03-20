Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-89 March 20 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-89 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will take place at 3 pm.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-89 March 20 2024 check todays prize money, winning ticket and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-89: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (Mar 20) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-89 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-89 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-89 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: These leaders entered Lok Sabha from Kerala most number of times anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: These leaders entered Lok Sabha from Kerala most number of times

    Kerala: 4 killed after tempo traveller carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu falls into gorge at Idukki anr

    Kerala: 4 killed after tempo traveller carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu falls into gorge at Idukki

    Kerala: RSS worker stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 people in custody rkn

    Kerala: RSS worker stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 people in custody

    Kerala likely to experience rainfall in 10 districts amid soaring temperature tomorrow rkn

    Kerala likely to experience rainfall in 10 districts amid soaring temperature tomorrow

    Kerala: Holiday declared in 5 panchayats of Thiruvananthapuram district on April 5; Here's why rkn

    Kerala: Holiday declared in 5 panchayats of Thiruvananthapuram district on April 5; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted?

    Prime Video Event 2024: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonakshi Sinha and others attend red carpet in style ATG

    Prime Video Event 2024: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonakshi Sinha and others attend red carpet in style

    Sports ISL 2023-24: Adrian Luna's potential return a boost for Kerala Blasters FC in the playoff race osf

    ISL 2023-24: Adrian Luna's potential return a boost for Kerala Blasters FC in the playoff race

    Wary of Taliban whiplash, Pakistan scurries to Saudi Arabia for help

    Wary of Taliban whiplash, Pakistan scurries to Saudi Arabia for help

    Lok Sabha election 2024: 'BJP may continue their failed attempts to woo me back' says KS Eshwarappa vkp

    Lok Sabha election 2024: ‘BJP may continue their failed attempts to woo me back’ says KS Eshwarappa

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon