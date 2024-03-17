Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-643 March 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-643 must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Keep refreshing this page at 3 pm for LIVE updates.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-643 March 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-643 Lottery on Sunday (Mar 17). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

     

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-643 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kozhikode murder: Accused who offered lift, tried to steal ornaments nabbed from Malappuram anr

    Kozhikode murder: Accused who offered lift, tried to steal ornaments nabbed from Malappuram

    'Postpone Friday polls...' IUML, Muslim groups in Kerala approach EC with demand anr

    'Postpone Friday polls...' IUML, Muslim groups in Kerala approach EC with demand

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala to go to polls in 40 days; All 3 fronts gear up for triangular fight anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala to go to polls in 40 days; All 3 fronts gear up for triangular fight

    Kerala government moves SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA rkn

    Kerala government moves SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA

    Kerala: Police probe suspects murder, preliminary findings in Kozhikode case reveal startling details rkn

    Kerala: Police probe suspects murder, preliminary findings in Kozhikode case reveal startling details

    Recent Stories

    Volcano erupts again in Iceland, spewing fountains of lava; fourth time in 3 months (WATCH) gcw

    Volcano erupts again in Iceland, spewing fountains of lava; fourth time in 3 months (WATCH)

    Football Carlos Alcaraz ends Jannik Sinner's winning streak to reach Indian Wells final osf

    Carlos Alcaraz ends Jannik Sinner's winning streak to reach Indian Wells final

    EXCLUSIVE 'IPL 2024 will be played in India': IPL chief ends rumours on event shifting to Dubai due to Lok Sabha Elections

    EXCLUSIVE! 'IPL 2024 will be played in India': IPL chief ends rumours on event shifting to Dubai due to polls

    Video Ed Sheeran performs with Diljit Dosanjh at live concert in Mumbai RBA

    Video: Ed Sheeran performs with Diljit Dosanjh at live concert in Mumbai-WATCH

    Football Luis Suarez strikes twice from bench as Inter Miami defeats DC United without Lionel Messi osf

    Luis Suarez strikes twice from bench as Inter Miami defeats DC United without Lionel Messi

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon