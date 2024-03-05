Kerala: KPCC president K Sudhakaran named second accused in Monson Mavunkal fraud case

The Crime Branch in its charge sheet named KPCC president K Sudhakaran as second accused in the Monson Mavunkal fake antiquities fraud case on Tuesday (Mar 05). The development comes when the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections.

Ernakulam: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran was named the second accused in the Monson Mavunkal fake antique fraud case by the Crime Branch on Tuesday (Mar 05). The Crime Branch submitted the charge sheet to the Ernakulam ACJM court, accusing Sudhakaran as complicit in the case. The first accused is Monson Mavunkal and the third accused is former Congress leader Abin Abraham.

Also read: Monson Mavunkal fraud case: ED issues notice to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran; directs to appear for interrogation

K. Sudhakaran stands accused of concealing the fact that Monson Mavunkal was a fraudulent doctor and aiding in the propagation of misleading information regarding the authenticity of fake artifacts found in Monson's residence. Charges under Sections 420 and 120B, relating to fraud and criminal conspiracy, have been filed against him.

The driver's statement indicated that Sudhakaran was present when one of the complainants handed over Rs 25 lakh at Monson's house, with Rs 10 lakh allegedly given to Sudhakaran. This detail has been corroborated in the charge sheet.

The timing of the initial phase of the charge sheet's submission is significant, coinciding with upcoming elections. This development occurred as K. Sudhakaran was preparing to contest in Kannur.