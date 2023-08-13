Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: ED issues notice to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran; directs to appear for interrogation

    A complaint was filed against Monson Mavunkal in 2021 for allegedly defrauding people out of Rs. 10 crores on the pretext of returning the money. Additionally, it was claimed that the accused had misled the complainants by presenting them with false data associated with his account. The alleged links between Sudhakaran and the fake antique dealer were exposed after the two were pictured together.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), K Sudhakaran, has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate directing him to appear for questioning in the Monson Mavunkal fraud case. On August 18, he must appear at the ED office in Kochi. The ED has also sent notices to Inspector General of Police G Lakshman and former Director General of Police S Surendran directing them to appear on August 14 and 16 respectively.

    K Sudhakaran and S Surendran were previously detained in connection with the case by the Kerala police's Crime Branch, who later released them on bail.
    Several of the complainants alleged that they gave the money to Monson Mavunkal in Sudhakaran's presence, leading to his arrest in the case.

    IG Lakshman is accused of attempting to sabotage the case involving cheating. The Crime Branch found that he had kept up a close relationship with Monson Mavunkal even after the fraud case garnered media attention, and he was suspended on November 10, 2021.

    In the meantime, the Crime Branch arrested former DIG Surendran in the case after discovering that a sizable sum of money was transferred from Monson's account to his wife's bank account.

    On September 23, 2021, a complaint was filed against Mavunkal for allegedly defrauding people out of Rs. 10 crores on the pretext of returning the money. Additionally, it was claimed that the accused had misled the complainants by presenting them with false data associated with his account. 

