    Kerala: Kozhikode resident loses Rs 1.5 crore in 'Digital Arrest' scam

    A Kozhikode resident was defrauded of Rs. 1.5 crore (approximately USD 190,000) by scammers posing as CBI officials in a "Digital Arrest" fraud scheme.  The Kozhikode Cyber Police are investigating the incident.

    Kerala: Kozhikode resident loses Rs 1 point 5 crore in 'Digital Arrest' scam anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A cyber scam dubbed "Digital Arrest" has been reported, where fraudsters posing as investigative agencies, including using AI technology, have targeted victims. A resident of Kozhikode was defrauded of approximately Rs. 1.5 crore and the Kozhikode Cyber Police have received additional similar complaints. The cyber-fraud team initially contacted the Kozhikode native via phone calls and later through WhatsApp, posing as CBI officials from Mumbai. (The victim, who preferred anonymity, fell prey to a large-scale digital arrest scam in Kozhikode.)

    The scammers, posing as CBI officials, told the victim that their personal information and documents were used to open bank accounts in Mumbai for large-scale money laundering. They sent fake CBI letters and court warrants to appear legitimate. The fraudsters repeatedly contacted the victim, eventually threatening them with virtual arrest and physical detention in Mumbai if they didn't comply or spoke to anyone else, causing significant distress.

    During the course of the proceedings, the team convinced the complainant to send a security deposit of Rs. 1.5 crore. A total of Rs. 1,43,15,000 was transferred to accounts provided by the fraud group in five transactions, with assurances that the money would be refunded. Upon realizing it was a scam, the victim's relatives were notified.

    According to the police, there are also incidents of people claiming that drug parcels have arrived in the name of the victims and asking for money by pretending to be various investigative agencies. The fraud is created using AI technology and other agencies' offices and uniforms. The police also warn not to fall for such scams.  
     

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
