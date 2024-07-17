Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram Airport sees record surge in passengers at over 1.2 million

    Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV) has reported a record-breaking 21% increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of FY 2024-25, with over 1.26 million passengers. Sharjah was the top international destination, and Bengaluru was the top domestic destination.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has achieved a milestone, exceeding previous records with over 1.26 million passengers traversing its facilities during the initial quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, indicating a substantial escalation in air travel demand. The airport's passenger volume has reached unprecedented heights, surging 21% compared to the same period last year, with a monthly average of over 400,000 travelers.

    The breakdown shows 661,000 domestic passengers and 598,000 international passengers, collectively contributing to this remarkable milestone.

    In the first quarter of FY 2024-25, the airport served a total of 12.6 lakh passengers, a significant increase of over 2 lakh from the same period in the previous financial year. This includes 6.61 lakh domestic travelers and 5.98 lakh international passengers, with Sharjah emerging as the most popular foreign destination and Bengaluru leading the list of domestic routes.

    Thiruvananthapuram International Airport offers connectivity to a network of 20 destinations, comprising 13 international routes including prominent hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Singapore, as well as 7 domestic routes that link major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
     

