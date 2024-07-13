Kerala: Kochi Metro to operate 12 more trips per day as footfall reaches 1.76 lakh in July

The Kochi Metro has seen a significant increase in ridership, with daily passenger footfall exceeding one lakh in the past ten days. In response, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will introduce 12 additional services starting July 15.

Kochi: For the first time since its inception in 2016, the Kochi Metro has seen a significant surge in ridership, with daily passenger footfall surpassing one lakh over the past ten days. In response to this positive trend, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has announced the addition of 12 more services to its fleet, starting from July 15.

In an official statement, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) announced the introduction of additional services starting Monday, particularly during peak hours from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. This adjustment will reduce the waiting time between trains from 7.45 minutes to 7 minutes.

The KMRL data revealed that this year's total metro ridership has already exceeded 1.76 crore, with around 12 lakh passengers using the metro in the first 11 days of this month alone.

Meanwhile, construction work on the second phase of the Kochi Metro, extending from Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Kakkanad Infopark, commenced last week with initial test piling. The total cost for this phase is estimated at Rs 1957.05 crore. Afcons Infrastructure Limited has been awarded the contract to construct the 11.2 km long viaduct, valued at Rs 1141.32 crore. The project is expected to be completed within 20 months.



