Kerala: Kochi firm accused of mistreatment of employees, video shows workers being led around by belts (WATCH)

A Kochi-based marketing firm, Hindustan Power Links, is under scrutiny following the circulation of videos allegedly showing employees being mistreated for not meeting targets. 

Published: Apr 5, 2025, 6:34 PM IST

Kochi: A private marketing company in Kochi, Hindustan Power Links, is facing serious allegations of mistreating employees who fail to meet their targets. Disturbing videos circulating on social media show young workers being led around with belts tied around their necks, resembling the treatment of animals. 

Despite the gravity of the allegations, both the labour department and local police have stated that no formal complaints have been filed regarding the incident. Authorities are currently working to verify the authenticity of the footage.

A youth, who claims to be a former employee of Hindustan Power Links, has come forward, stating that the video was filmed during an incident in September. According to him, such punishments are allegedly imposed on employees who fail to meet their targets. The former employee, who worked at the company for five months, mentioned that a complaint was filed at the Perumbavoor police station a week ago, but no action has been taken as of yet.

