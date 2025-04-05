user
user icon

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row

The Income Tax Department has issued a notice to actor Prithviraj Sukumaran seeking clarity on his remuneration for previous films.

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Kochi: The Income Tax Department has reportedly asked actor Prithviraj Sukumaran to provide clarity regarding his remuneration details. The notice pertains to payments received for films he acted in previously. This move follows the raids conducted by the Income Tax Department last year at Prithviraj’s office and residence.

According to sources, the notice was issued by the Income Tax Assessment Wing, seeking a detailed response by the end of this month. The department clarified that the current notice is part of an ongoing inquiry that has been underway for several months. It was also noted that the notice was served prior to the recent controversy surrounding the film L2: Empuraan.

ED raids Gokulam Group offices in Kozhikode, Chennai over tax probe amid Empuraan controversy
 

ED Recovers Rs 1.5 Crore During Raid on Gokulam Gopalan’s Financial Institutions

Meanwhile, in a major development, 

the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash during searches conducted at the financial establishments of businessman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan. According to ED sources, the money was recovered during raids linked to violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The raids were conducted at ten locations across Tamil Nadu and Kerala on the previous day. However, the agency has not disclosed the specific location from where the cash was seized.

The ED clarified that the ongoing investigation is centered around FEMA violations. So far, the agency claims to have tracked foreign transactions amounting to around Rs 450 crore. Officials believe that further clarity in financial records will emerge in the coming week.

ED claims seizure of Rs 1.5 cr in raid on Gokulam Gopalan's financial institutions

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Avatar: Fire and Ash': James Cameron reveals stunning first look at CinemaCon, raising expectations[WATCH] NTI

'Avatar: Fire and Ash': James Cameron reveals stunning first look at CinemaCon, raising expectations [WATCH]

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on ATG

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on

Is Salman Khan preparing for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'? Here's what we know ATG

Is Salman Khan preparing for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'? Here's what we know

Russell Brand Denies rape charges, asserts 'I Never Was a Rapist' in latest video [WATCH] NTI

Russell Brand Denies rape charges, asserts 'I Never Was a Rapist' in latest video [WATCH]

Sara Ali Khan takes spiritual trip to Kamakhya temple, shares heartfelt poem [Check Post] NTI

Sara Ali Khan takes spiritual trip to Kamakhya temple, shares heartfelt poem [Check Post]

Recent Stories

Optimal Timing for Intimacy to Conceive a Divine Child Premanand Ji sri

When to Intimate for a Wonderful Child: Premanand Ji Explains

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings ATG

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings

Top 10 high-yield government schemes for low-risk investment AJR

Top 10 high-yield government schemes for low-risk investment

Tamanna Katoch Shines at Lakme Fashion Week Stealing the Spotlight sri

Tamanna Katoch Outshines Janhvi at Lakme Fashion Week: 8 Classy Looks

'Avatar: Fire and Ash': James Cameron reveals stunning first look at CinemaCon, raising expectations[WATCH] NTI

'Avatar: Fire and Ash': James Cameron reveals stunning first look at CinemaCon, raising expectations [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Video Icon
LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow BEATS Mumbai in IPL 2025 Thriller

LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow BEATS Mumbai in IPL 2025 Thriller

Video Icon
Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon