Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row

Kochi: The Income Tax Department has reportedly asked actor Prithviraj Sukumaran to provide clarity regarding his remuneration details. The notice pertains to payments received for films he acted in previously. This move follows the raids conducted by the Income Tax Department last year at Prithviraj’s office and residence.

According to sources, the notice was issued by the Income Tax Assessment Wing, seeking a detailed response by the end of this month. The department clarified that the current notice is part of an ongoing inquiry that has been underway for several months. It was also noted that the notice was served prior to the recent controversy surrounding the film L2: Empuraan.

Meanwhile, in a major development,

the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash during searches conducted at the financial establishments of businessman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan. According to ED sources, the money was recovered during raids linked to violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The raids were conducted at ten locations across Tamil Nadu and Kerala on the previous day. However, the agency has not disclosed the specific location from where the cash was seized.

The ED clarified that the ongoing investigation is centered around FEMA violations. So far, the agency claims to have tracked foreign transactions amounting to around Rs 450 crore. Officials believe that further clarity in financial records will emerge in the coming week.

