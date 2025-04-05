user
Malayali Christian priest alleges assault by Odisha Police during ganja search in nearby village

A Malayali priest, Fr. Joshi George, alleges assault and theft by Odisha police during a ganja search at Jooba Parish Church. He claims police brutality, accusations of conversion, and theft of Rs 40,000, awaiting diocese decision on filing a complaint.

Deepu Mohan
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 3:08 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: A Malayali priest has been assaulted in Odisha, with Fr. Joshi George, the vicar of Jooba Parish Church in the Latin Diocese of Berhampur, alleging police brutality during a search for ganja. Speaking to Asianet News, Fr. Joshi George recounted how the Odisha police entered the church on March 22, while conducting a ganja search in a nearby village, and attacked him and his assistant vicar.

According to Fr. Joshi George, the police insulted him by accusing him of coming from Pakistan to convert people. During the search for cannabis in the surrounding villages, the officers reportedly entered the church and began beating girls present there. When Fr. George questioned the police's actions, he and his assistant vicar were both physically assaulted. The assistant vicar, who also protested, was severely beaten and sustained a shoulder injury. He has since been admitted to the hospital.

In addition to the physical assault, Fr. George claimed that the police entered the church office and took Rs 40,000. Despite the serious nature of the incident, Fr. Joshi George has not yet filed a police complaint, stating that he is awaiting the diocese’s decision on whether to take legal action.

