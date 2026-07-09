The results for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-631 draw, held on July 9, have been officially announced. The lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers only through official government channels.

The KeralaLottery Karunya Plus KN-631 results have been officially announced on Thursday, July 9, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. The weekly draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, following the standard draw procedure.

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The Karunya Plus lottery is one of Kerala's popular weekly lottery schemes and offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple prize categories, including the second prize, third prize, consolation prizes and several lower-tier cash rewards. Every week, lakhs of ticket holders participate in the draw, hoping to win one of the prizes offered by the state-run lottery.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-631 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: PF129287

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with129287

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: PH377232

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: PB576412

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 1112, 1282, 3305, 3366, 3857, 4444, 4705, 6322, 6574, 6944, 7177, 8094, 8150, 8331, 8799, 8945, 9084, 9403, 9474

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 4792, 5464, 5695, 8573, 8942, 9859

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0047, 1461, 1716, 1969, 2313, 2834, 3131, 3441, 3634, 3687, 3914, 4304, 4351, 4620, 5145, 6594, 7712, 7985, 8016, 8299, 8449, 8452, 9009, 9065, 9349

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0400, 0402, 0490, 0571, 0695, 0713, 0728, 1165, 1319, 1382, 1429, 1499, 1539, 1673, 1747, 1775, 1911, 1933, 2030, 2304, 2511, 2684, 2748, 3303, 3365, 3769, 3785, 4023, 4153, 4260, 4279, 4339, 4363, 4589, 4676, 4918, 4940, 5379, 5671, 5692, 5716, 5811, 5835, 6060, 6077, 6212, 6419, 6479, 6602, 6693, 6757, 6930, 7098, 7119, 7443, 7496, 7923, 7994, 8046, 8114, 8203, 8226, 8300, 8408, 8632, 8832, 8891, 8941, 8992, 9147, 9329, 9370, 9592, 9659, 9848, 9944

8th Prize - Rs 200: 5009, 5562, 5414, 2322, 5874, 0827, 1178, 7113, 2576, 7125, 2069, 3675, 8251, 9670, 9159, 9306, 2877, 5487, 0828, 6232, 1696, 4081, 8087, 8765, 4530, 0544, 7538, 9625, 8721, 7131, 8625, 2657, 1304, 6898, 8689, 5877, 4711, 4576, 5177, 0934, 9965, 6828, 1998, 5393, 6560, 1625, 1651, 9690, 2755, 5090, 1007, 2691, 0468, 3546, 1516, 1570, 3808, 2900, 9745, 3142, 0837, 2958, 5474, 0995, 7199, 7486, 3211, 8602, 1243, 2366, 0715, 8923, 3707, 3287, 5703, 1153, 7399, 4292, 4878, 3167, 7639, 0123

9th Prize – Rs 100: 6047, 1679, 7481, 9128, 6535, 9267, 1193, 6880, 3703, 0670, 1644, 9537, 0445, 4580, 8753, 1308, 3056, 1523, 0030, 6093, 7136, 1667, 3002, 9373, 8532, 7921, 2962, 6800, 9682, 9040, 7783, 8569, 9602, 2465, 9346, 2969, 8750, 4973, 2716, 7453, 3854, 2964, 1475, 4818, 5709, 6679, 0281, 5710, 6434, 5257, 8153, 1609, 2676, 0381, 0437, 6775, 6185, 2878, 5047, 3106, 5136, 7954, 8576, 4109, 2156, 0865, 1001, 0628, 7546, 8794, 9555, 7990, 7066, 4187, 1585, 7071, 7094, 1786, 3537

With the results now declared, participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers only through the official Kerala State Lotteries result gazette or the department's authorised platforms. Lottery officials recommend avoiding unofficial sources and ensuring that the complete ticket number, including the series, matches the officially published result before initiating any prize claim.

Winners should preserve their original lottery tickets carefully, as the physical ticket is mandatory for claiming any prize amount. Prize claims must be submitted within the prescribed time limit along with valid identity and bank account details. Applicable taxes, including statutory deductions, will be deducted from eligible prize amounts in accordance with government rules.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has urged winners to complete the verification process before approaching district lottery offices or authorised centres for prize claims. Participants are also encouraged to check the official guidelines regarding documentation and claim procedures to avoid delays.

As the Karunya Plus KN-631 draw concludes, attention will now shift to the next weekly Kerala lottery. While many participants celebrate their winnings, others will look forward to another opportunity in the upcoming draw. Those holding tickets for today's draw should verify their results through official channels and complete the claim formalities, if applicable.