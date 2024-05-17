Kerala: Govt sanctions Rs 2 crore for Loka Kerala Sabha amid financial crisis

The Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS), comprising members of the Kerala State Legislature, Members of Parliament, and elected nominees from Non-Resident Keralites, totaling 351 members, is set to convene its fourth edition. The state government has allocated Rs 2 crore for the event amid a severe financial crisis in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has approved funding of Rs 2 crore for the fourth edition of Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) despite a severe financial crisis in the state. Rs 40 lakhs has been allocated for the travel, food, and accommodation expenses of the members, while Rs 15 lakhs has been designated solely for publicity purposes.

Amid opposition claims of the Lok Kerala Sabha being wasteful, the government is allocating two crores for the fourth session. This includes Rs 35 lakhs for constructing a pandal and arranging seats for the conference, Rs 25 lakhs for the three-day stay in Thiruvananthapuram for members from various countries, and Rs 10 lakhs for food expenses. Additionally, there's a reserve of Rs 5 lakhs for those requiring financial assistance for travel, along with Rs 13 lakhs sanctioned for emergency needs.

Rs 50 lakh will be allocated for implementing the proposals raised during the Lok Kerala Sabha. Additionally, Rs 8 lakh rupees are earmarked for website modernization and IT facilities, while Rs 19 lakhs are set aside for office running and other expenses. The conference, to be held next month, will see participation from 182 expatriate representatives, along with a total of 351 members including MLAs and MPs from the state.

The Loka Kerala Sabha includes all members of the Kerala State Legislature, Members of Parliament representing the state, and elected nominees from Non-Resident Keralites living within and outside India, totaling 351 members. The Loka Kerala Sabha Secretariat serves as the administrative support mechanism for the Sabha, facilitating all activities related to its convening. According to the government order issued on May 15, the event aims to bring together individuals of eminence from various fields onto one platform to discuss matters concerning Kerala's diaspora.

The government received membership applications for LKS-4 until March. The convention is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 7 at R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall, located within the Kerala Legislative Assembly building.



