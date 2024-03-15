Kerala: Food Safety department conducts inspections, seals over 50 shawarma stalls across state

A total of 502 hotels in Kerala were inspected by 43 squads, resulting in the cessation of production and sale of shawarma in 54 establishments that did not adhere to proper standards.

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George announced on Friday (March 15) that inspections were conducted in shawarma establishments across the state under the leadership of the Food Safety Department. A total of 502 hotels were inspected by 43 squads, resulting in the cessation of production and sale of shawarma in 54 establishments that did not adhere to proper standards. Additionally, compounding notices were issued to 88 firms, and rectification notices were sent to 61 firms. Minister George also mentioned that special inspections are underway in preparation for the upcoming summer season.

Establishments involved in the manufacturing and selling of shawarma must adhere strictly to the norms set by the Food Safety Department. Shawarma makers should know about the scientific methods of Shawarma cooking and must implement the guidelines provided by attending departmental awareness classes. From the initial stage of production, it is crucial to maintain the cleanliness of the stand and table, ensuring they are free from dust and dirt. Additionally, the Shawarma stand should equip a tray to collect drippings from the corner.

For shawarma production, it is essential to maintain cleanliness and proper temperature in freezers (at minus 18°C) and chillers (at 4°C). Pedal-operated waste bins should be utilized, with waste being changed regularly. Food handlers must wear hair caps, gloves, and clean aprons to ensure hygiene standards. Additionally, a medical fitness certificate is mandatory for individuals involved in or handling Shawarma production, further ensuring food safety and hygiene protocols are followed diligently.

After four hours of continuous production, any meat remaining in the cone should not be used to ensure freshness and safety. When delivering Shawarma parcels, it is important to affix a label indicating the date of manufacture, time, and instructions to consume it within one hour for optimal freshness. Furthermore, officials have emphasized that all hotels and restaurants should voluntarily obtain hygiene ratings from the Food Safety Authority to ensure compliance with hygiene standards.

Joint Commissioner of Food Safety Thomas Jacob, Deputy Commissioners S AG, G Raghunatha Kurup and VK Pradeep Kumar led the inspections under the coordination of Food Safety Commissioner Jafar Malik.