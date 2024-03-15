Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 'Will organise mass rally against CAA...' says CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan

    Kerala: CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said that the party will organise a massive rally against the Central government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and will not be implemented in the state.

    Kerala: 'Will organise mass rally against CAA...' says CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan said that the Citizenship Amendment Act is a communal intervention by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the Chief Minister assured people that the law would not be implemented in Kerala. The CPI(M) leader also said that the party will organise a mass rally including the Chief Minister.

    Govindan criticized the Congress party for its perceived silence on important issues, particularly regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He accused the Congress of failing to uphold the principles of secularism, despite being foundational to the party. Additionally, he noted the Congress's absence in taking a stance on the CAA issue and participating in related legal battles. All like-minded people will be mobilized and organize agitation.

    Earlier, it was reported that the state government started a legal review regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. The state government has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the law which was officially notified by the Central government on Monday (Mar 11). 

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2024 will not be implemented in Kerala. Stating that Kerala will oppose the communal division act together, he criticized the Citizenship Amendment Act as treating Muslim minorities as second-class citizens.

    A press release issued by the chief minister's office has accused the central government of notifying the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the elections to disturb the nation. The move is aimed at dividing the people, inciting communal sentiments and undermining the very basic principles of the Constitution. He also pointed out that this law to divide Indian citizens with equal rights should be unitedly opposed.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Monday (March 11) notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Enacted in December 2019 and enforced on January 10, 2020, the legislation has been at the centre of intense debate and protests. Since its inception, the CAA has encountered significant opposition, with critics deeming it discriminatory and advocating for its repeal.

    This move opens the pathway for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, according to officials. With the issuance of the CAA rules, the Modi government will commence the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India until December 31, 2014. This category includes Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "LDF, UDF pretends to fight but..." PM Modi in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "LDF, UDF pretends to fight but..." PM Modi in Pathanamthitta

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts as temperature soars in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts as temperature soars in the state

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I don't want any position..' BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal Pathanamthitta Anil Antony anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I don't want any position..' BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal campaigns for Anil Antony

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How EVM was used for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How EVM was used for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Police book African footballer, 15 others in Malappuram clash anr

    Kerala: Police book African footballer, 15 others in Malappuram clash

    Recent Stories

    HanuMan Movie: Teja Sajja starrer all set for OTT release; Check rkn

    HanuMan Movie: Teja Sajja starrer all set for OTT release; Check

    Dhanush starrer Kubera's story disclosed? Here's what we know NIR

    Dhanush starrer Kubera's story disclosed? Here's what we know

    cricket ICC implements 'Stop Clock' for white-ball international matches from T20 World Cup 2024 osf

    ICC implements 'Stop Clock' for white-ball international matches from T20 World Cup 2024

    McDonald's faces global technical issues, customers left without service as disruptions halt operations avv

    McDonald's faces global technical issues, customers left without service as disruptions halt operations

    India approves new EV policy in boost to Tesla's market entry plans AJR

    India's new EV policy sparks Tesla's market entry ambitions; check details

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon