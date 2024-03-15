Kerala: 'Will organise mass rally against CAA...' says CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan

Kerala: CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said that the party will organise a massive rally against the Central government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and will not be implemented in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan said that the Citizenship Amendment Act is a communal intervention by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the Chief Minister assured people that the law would not be implemented in Kerala. The CPI(M) leader also said that the party will organise a mass rally including the Chief Minister.

Govindan criticized the Congress party for its perceived silence on important issues, particularly regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He accused the Congress of failing to uphold the principles of secularism, despite being foundational to the party. Additionally, he noted the Congress's absence in taking a stance on the CAA issue and participating in related legal battles. All like-minded people will be mobilized and organize agitation.

Earlier, it was reported that the state government started a legal review regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. The state government has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the law which was officially notified by the Central government on Monday (Mar 11).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2024 will not be implemented in Kerala. Stating that Kerala will oppose the communal division act together, he criticized the Citizenship Amendment Act as treating Muslim minorities as second-class citizens.

A press release issued by the chief minister's office has accused the central government of notifying the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the elections to disturb the nation. The move is aimed at dividing the people, inciting communal sentiments and undermining the very basic principles of the Constitution. He also pointed out that this law to divide Indian citizens with equal rights should be unitedly opposed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Monday (March 11) notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Enacted in December 2019 and enforced on January 10, 2020, the legislation has been at the centre of intense debate and protests. Since its inception, the CAA has encountered significant opposition, with critics deeming it discriminatory and advocating for its repeal.

This move opens the pathway for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, according to officials. With the issuance of the CAA rules, the Modi government will commence the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India until December 31, 2014. This category includes Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.