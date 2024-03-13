Kerala: First case of Lyme disease reported in Ernakulam; Know symptoms and more

Lyme disease was confirmed in a 56-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at Lisie Hospital in Ernakulam for the first time. The disease is caused by the bacteria Borrelia Burgdorferi.

Kochi: A rare 'Lyme disease' has been reported for the first time in Ernakulam district. The disease was confirmed in a 56-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at Lisie Hospital. The disease is caused by the bacteria Borrelia Burgdorferi. This bacteria will enter the human body through the bite of a specific type of flea.

The patient was admitted to Lissy Hospital on December 6 2023 with high fever, headache, and swelling on the knee. After exhibiting epileptic symptoms, a patient underwent an examination of spinal fluid, which confirmed meningitis. However, further tests revealed that the underlying cause was Lyme disease. This occurrence marks the re-emergence of Lyme disease in the state after a 10-year hiatus.

Symptoms:

The primary symptoms of this disease include itching, flea-bite rashes, swelling of the skin fever, joint pain, etc. The disease will worsen if not treated early, as it can affect the knees, muscles, heart, and brain. Other symptoms also include spots in many parts of the body, muscle weakness, and pain in the hands and feet.

Note: Do not attempt self-diagnosis if you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms and do not attempt to self-diagnose. Confirm the disease only after this.

