    Kerala: DySP who attended party hosted by goon leader suspended

    During a raid on May 26 as part of Operation AAG (Action Against Goons), a team led by the Angamaly Sub-Inspector found DySP MG Sabu and three other police officers accepting hospitality at the house of Thammanam Faizal. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the suspension of Sabu, who is due to retire on May 31.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 28, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    The Kerala Police on Monday (May 27) suspended Alappuzha Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) MG Sabu who was found at a party hosted by a goon leader at his residence. DySP MG Sabu, posted with the Crime Branch in Alappuzha, and three other police officers were found feasting at the house of Thammanam Faizal on the evening of Sunday, May 26.

    Kerala: DySP, 3 cops caught red-handed feasting with goon leader during Operation 'AAG' in Kochi

    The suspension order was issued based on the report of the Aluva DySP, highlighting that Sabu's actions constituted a serious breach of discipline. The order also stated that the reputation of the police and the government had been tarnished. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the suspension of Sabu, who is set to retire on the 31st of this month.

    According to reports, a team of police led by the Angamaly Sub-Inspector raided the house of Faizal in Aluva as part of Operation AAG (Action Against Goons). During the raid, they discovered that four other police personnel were already present at Faizal's house, accepting the hospitality offered by him.

    On Monday afternoon, the local police submitted their report, which led to the suspension of two of the policemen involved: Sabu's official driver and another civil police official. The third police official is reportedly from the Vigilance Department, which has begun assessing the incident.
     

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
