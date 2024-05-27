Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: DySP, 3 cops caught red-handed feasting with goon leader during Operation 'AAG' in Kochi

    During the raid, the Angamaly Sub-Inspector-led police discovered that their superior, the Alappuzha Crime Branch DySP MG Sabu, and three other police officers were receiving hospitality from a local gang leader, Thammanam Faisal, at his residence. Subsequently, the district police head suspended two officials.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 27, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    Kochi: In an appalling incident, a police team as part of Operation AAG found their superiors including the Alappuzha Crime Branch DySP MG Sabu accepting the hospitality of a local gang leader at his house during the raid.  Following the incident, the district police chief suspended two officials, including the DySP's driver and an officer from the AR camp. On Sunday night, during a raid by the Angamaly police, they found that goonda leader George, also known as Thammanam Faisal (who is on the KAAPA list), was hosting a party at his home.

    As part of "Operation AAG," the raid's goal was to search the local gang leaders' homes. However, when they got to Faisal's place, it was clear that the event was a party that the goon leader was throwing for the DySP and his group.

    The police officers, including the DySP, tried to flee when Angamaly SI came into the area. In an attempt to escape, the DySP even hid in the washroom. The Angamaly police notified higher authorities of the incident.

    The raid occurred amidst heightened surveillance on gang leaders, including Faisal, as part of the broader 'Operation AAG' initiative. The police received intelligence suggesting the arrival of unidentified individuals at Faisal's residence, prompting swift action.
     

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 4:20 PM IST
