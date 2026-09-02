In a shocking case, the mother of the baby used for smuggling gold worth ₹1 crore at Karipur airport was herself arrested just four days earlier. Reports say she was caught at Nedumbassery airport with 1.78 kg of gold.

KOZHIKODE: The woman involved in the Karipur gold smuggling case, where gold was found in a baby's diaper, was herself arrested for smuggling just four days before her husband, according to reports.

The 28-year-old woman was caught last Saturday at Nedumbassery airport. She was trying to smuggle 1.78 kg of gold hidden inside a sanitary napkin. During questioning by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), she revealed that her husband, who is from Ponnani, was the one who made her hide the gold and travel.

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Based on this information, the DRI team was on alert. Her 34-year-old husband arrived at Karipur airport from Ras Al Khaimah with their three children, including an eight-month-old baby. Officials found gold worth ₹1 crore hidden in the baby's diaper and also concealed in the father's private parts.

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It was the wife's statement that gave the DRI the crucial information about her husband's activities. Both of them are now being questioned in detail by the agency.