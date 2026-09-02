Kerala's Motor Vehicle Department has fined an off-road vehicle owner ₹50,000. This happened after the High Court stepped in. The vehicle, which was used for flood relief work, had several illegal modifications.

Pathanamthitta: Kerala's Motor Vehicle Department has finally acted on a High Court order in a controversial case. The department has issued a fine notice of ₹50,000 to the owner of an off-road vehicle that was used during flood relief operations.

The owner, a resident of Unnannoor in Pathanamthitta, was penalised for multiple illegal modifications on his vehicle. The MVD's action comes directly on the High Court's instructions.

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Initially, the owner was fined only ₹5,000 for using illegal lights. However, the court directed the MVD to impose a much heavier penalty that covers all violations, including the use of illegal tyres.

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The issue had become a huge controversy earlier. Two MVD officials were suspended for fining a vehicle that was helping with flood relief. They were later reinstated. The High Court took up the case on its own, supported the officials' actions, and ordered them to issue a comprehensive, higher fine.