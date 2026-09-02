Two men were arrested in Kollam after allegedly vandalising a tea shop following a delay in serving their dosa order. The incident reportedly caused damage to the eatery, with police taking action against the duo.

In Kollam, the police have arrested two men for vandalising a tea shop, all because their dosa order was taking too long. The Sooranad police nabbed Aji (46) and Remeshan (44), both residents of Iravichira in Sooranad South.

The whole drama unfolded at a small eatery in the Sooranad Koyikkal market, located on the Chakkuvally-Puthiyakavu road. The men allegedly attacked the shop owner, Manaf, and his wife, Seenath.

Kozhikode: Bus Ride Turns Ugly As Students Clash With Crew! Read Details

Apparently, the two were eating dosas and asked for another round. When the order got delayed, they started a heated argument with the owners. Things quickly escalated from words to blows, and the argument turned into a physical fight.

Alappuzha: Fire Sparks Panic As Multiple Houseboats Go Up In Flames!

The accused then went on a rampage, smashing the shop's glass display case and other items. When the police arrived to arrest them, things got even more chaotic. During the scuffle, Aji fell and injured his head. Locals at the scene helped take him to the Sasthamcotta Taluk Hospital.

Meanwhile, Remeshan managed to escape from the spot. However, the police tracked him down and arrested him later from the Kayamkulam Railway Station. Both men have been produced in court.