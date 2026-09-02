In Kozhikode's Kuttikattoor, a group of school students allegedly thrashed a private bus crew. The whole fight started over an argument about honking. Two of the bus employees are now getting medical treatment.

A shocking incident has come to light from Kozhikode's Kuttikattoor, where a private bus crew was allegedly beaten up by a group of school students. The fight reportedly broke out over an argument about the bus driver honking.

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Two employees have been hospitalised. The complaint states that around 20 students attacked the conductor and driver of the 'Asar Mulla' private bus. The bus was on its way to Kozhikode from Kodiyathur via Mavoor.

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The incident happened today around 6 PM. According to the bus owner, the students attacked the crew after the driver honked at a junction leading from Kuttikattoor towards Kunnamangalam. The injured driver, Fazal, and conductor, Ashiq, are currently receiving treatment. The bus staff have filed a complaint with the Medical College Police.

The ruckus caused a massive traffic jam in the Kuttikattoor market area.