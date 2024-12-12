Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth suicide case

Thrissur SC/ST Court orders inclusion of abetment of suicide charges against two police officers accused in Dalit youth Vinayakan's death case, following a petition by his family and Dalit Samudaya Munnani.

Thrissur: The Thrissur SC/ST Court has ordered the inclusion of abetment of suicide charges against two police officers accused in the case of Dalit youth Vinayakan’s death in Engandiyur. This decision follows a petition filed by Vinayakan’s father, Krishnan, and the Dalit Samudaya Munnani, challenging the Crime Branch's charge sheet, which had excluded the officers from such charges.

The two accused officers are Sajan and Sreejith, who were involved in Vinayakan being taken into police custody. The Crime Branch's investigation report did not charge the officers with abetment of suicide despite Vinayakan's family alleging their role in the events leading to the youth's death.

On July 17, 2017, 18-year-old Vinayakan was taken into custody by the Pavaratty police while he was standing with his friends. He was allegedly beaten under the suspicion of stealing a necklace and was later released with his father after being instructed to cut his hair. Unable to cope with the humiliation and torture, Vinayakan tragically took his own life. Despite this, the Crime Branch’s initial findings omitted abetment of suicide charges against the police officers involved. After Vinayakan's family moved the court against this, there was a reinvestigation, but the police officers weren't named in the list of accused.

Following pressure from the family and the Dalit Samudaya Munnani, the court intervened, ordering a reconsideration of the charges.

