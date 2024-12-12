Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth suicide case

Thrissur SC/ST Court orders inclusion of abetment of suicide charges against two police officers accused in Dalit youth Vinayakan's death case, following a petition by his family and Dalit Samudaya Munnani.

Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth Vinayakan suicide case dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 1:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

Thrissur: The Thrissur SC/ST Court has ordered the inclusion of abetment of suicide charges against two police officers accused in the case of Dalit youth Vinayakan’s death in Engandiyur. This decision follows a petition filed by Vinayakan’s father, Krishnan, and the Dalit Samudaya Munnani, challenging the Crime Branch's charge sheet, which had excluded the officers from such charges.  

Also Read: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall in next 5 days; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

The two accused officers are Sajan and Sreejith, who were involved in Vinayakan being taken into police custody. The Crime Branch's investigation report did not charge the officers with abetment of suicide despite Vinayakan's family alleging their role in the events leading to the youth's death.  

On July 17, 2017, 18-year-old Vinayakan was taken into custody by the Pavaratty police while he was standing with his friends. He was allegedly beaten under the suspicion of stealing a necklace and was later released with his father after being instructed to cut his hair. Unable to cope with the humiliation and torture, Vinayakan tragically took his own life. Despite this, the Crime Branch’s initial findings omitted abetment of suicide charges against the police officers involved. After Vinayakan's family moved the court against this, there was a reinvestigation, but the police officers weren't named in the list of accused. 

Following pressure from the family and the Dalit Samudaya Munnani, the court intervened, ordering a reconsideration of the charges.

Also Read: Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking public hearing for trial's final arguments

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts dec 12 2024 anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall in next 5 days; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking open court hearing for trial's final arguments dmn

Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking public hearing for trial's final arguments

Kerala Tourism unveils multilingual microsite and E-brochure to assist Sabarimala pilgrims; Read anr

Kerala Tourism unveils multilingual microsite and E-brochure to assist Sabarimala pilgrims; Read

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-551 December 12 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-551 December 12 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Kerala: Mumps cases surge in Malappuram; health department issues advisory anr

Kerala: Mumps cases surge in Malappuram; health department issues advisory

Recent Stories

Vivo X200 Vivo X200 Pro launched in India price starts at rs 65999 check specs features and more gcw

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro launched in India; price starts at Rs 65,999 | Check specs, features and more

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation ATG

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon shk

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon

Credit score above 800? Enjoy dream job opportunities, affordable insurance, and reduced loan costs AJR

Credit score above 800? Enjoy dream job opportunities, affordable insurance, and reduced loan costs

Suzuki Cervo set to hit roads soon: Check out expected key features, price, mileage and more gcw

Suzuki Cervo set to hit roads soon: Check out expected key features, price, mileage and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon