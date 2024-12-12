Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking public hearing for trial's final arguments

The actress assault case may have its final arguments held publicly after the survivor petitioned the Ernakulam court, citing concerns over false information circulated about the trial.

Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking open court hearing for trial's final arguments dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Kochi: The final arguments in the actress assault case may be conducted in open court, following a recent petition filed by the survivor in the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. She has requested that the trial’s final arguments be held publicly, expressing no objection to the public accessing the trial's details. Her petition highlights concerns about false information being circulated against her and emphasizes the need for transparency to uncover the true facts of the case. The court is expected to consider her request today.  

In a related development, the survivor has written to the President of India seeking action against individuals who allegedly accessed and examined the memory card containing visuals pertinent to the case without authorization. This complaint underscores concerns surrounding breaches of privacy as the trial progresses toward its conclusion.  

The actress was brutally assaulted in February 2017 in a moving vehicle in Kochi. Nine individuals, including actor Dileep, are named as accused in the case. Although two individuals were removed from the list of accused earlier, one has since turned approver. Recently, the Supreme Court granted bail to Pulsar Suni, the primary accused, after he spent seven and a half years in custody.

