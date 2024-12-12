Bajaj Platina to Hero Passion: Top 10 High Mileage Bikes in India

Auto
Launched in April 2006, the Bajaj Platina 100 has a 102cc engine and offers 73.5 km/l mileage.
Launched in March 2010, the TVS Sport has a 109.7cc engine and a 10L fuel tank. It offers 70 km/l mileage.
Launched in 2019 with a 115.45 cc engine, the Bajaj CT 110 offers 70 km/l mileage.
Launched in June 2019 with an 11L fuel tank, the Bajaj Platina 110 offers 70 km/l mileage.
Launched in May, the TVS Star City Plus with a 109.7 cc engine offers 68 km/l mileage.
Launched in August 2018, the TVS Radeon offers 68 km/l mileage.
Launched in November 2019 with a 124 cc engine, the Honda SP 125 offers 65 km/l mileage.
Launched in October 2013, the Hero HF Deluxe offers 65 km/l mileage.
Launched in 2022, the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec offers up to 60 km/l mileage.
Launched with a 110 cc engine and 10L fuel tank, the Hero Passion Xtec offers 59 km/l mileage.
December car purchase: 7 reasons to avoid buying car THIS month
5 Cars Most Prone to Accidents in India; Report
7 reasons why December is the worst month to buy a car
Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount