Weather: Heavy rain batters Tamil Nadu, orange alert issued in 16 districts; boy dies as house wall collapses

Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu triggers orange alert in 16 districts, including Chennai, with schools closed in 12 districts.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

Chennai: Persistent heavy rain across Tamil Nadu has triggered an orange alert in 16 districts, including Chennai. Additionally, a yellow alert remains in effect in 17 other districts, such as Erode and Salem. Due to the downpour, schools are closed today in 12 districts, including Chennai, Villupuram, and Cuddalore.  

Puducherry and Karaikal are also under an orange alert, with all educational institutions closed as a precaution.  

Tragically, a 13-year-old boy, Kaviyazhagan, an eighth-grade student, lost his life in Nagapattinam after a house wall collapsed. His parents and sister sustained injuries and are currently hospitalized.  

The rain has caused widespread disruptions across Tamil Nadu. Waterlogging has been reported in 135 locations, while fallen trees have impacted vehicular traffic in several areas. The Pazhavanthangal subway in Chennai has been closed due to waterlogging. Additionally, 15 flights scheduled to depart from Chennai Airport were delayed.  

