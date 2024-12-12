Kerala Tourism unveils multilingual microsite and E-brochure to assist Sabarimala pilgrims; Read

Kerala Tourism has launched a multilingual microsite and an e-brochure to assist pilgrims visiting Sabarimala. These initiatives provide detailed information on the shrine’s traditions, customs, travel routes, nearby temples, and accommodation options in five languages, offering an easy guide for pilgrims planning their journey.

Kerala Tourism unveils multilingual microsite and E-brochure to assist Sabarimala pilgrims; Read anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 10:00 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism unveiled a multi-language microsite and an e-brochure offering detailed information about Sabarimala. The initiatives were launched by Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas at an event, as stated in a Kerala Tourism release. The multilingual microsite (https://www.keralatourism.org/sabarimala/) serves as a resource for pilgrims, providing information on the shrine’s traditions, customs, culture, and geographical details, along with the latest updates.

The site is accessible in five languages: English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, according to the release. Additionally, it features brief videos offering comprehensive details about this prominent pilgrimage site in Southern India.

"The microsite and e-brochure are vital steps towards including our heritage and historical temples as part of tourism at a time when pilgrim tourism is gaining prominence worldwide," said the minister.

"The microsite will provide all the useful information for pilgrims visiting Sabarimala and help them have a comfortable and seamless pilgrimage experience. More projects are in the pipeline to promote pilgrim tourism in the state," he added.

The microsite provides information about other significant temples near Sabarimala, a detailed route map, and nearby hotel accommodations to assist pilgrims traveling from other states. Additionally, it includes a dedicated gallery showcasing hundreds of images related to Sabarimala.

"The microsite and e-brochure will be valuable and credible sources for pilgrims from across the country to learn more about Sabarimala and plan their pilgrimage safely and securely," Tourism Director Sikha Surendran said.

The e-brochure serves as a virtual travel guide, offering information on how to plan the pilgrimage, accommodation options, and contact details for relevant authorities, according to the release.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-551 December 12 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-551 December 12 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Kerala: Mumps cases surge in Malappuram; health department issues advisory anr

Kerala: Mumps cases surge in Malappuram; health department issues advisory

"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case dmn

"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case

Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes dmn

Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes

'Traditions should have continued as before...' SC on plea over change in Udayasthamana Pooja at Guruvayur temple anr

'Traditions should have continued as before...' SC on plea over change in Udayasthamana Pooja at Guruvayur

Recent Stories

Must-Visit religious destinations in India: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar and beyond NTI

Must-Visit religious destinations in India: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar and beyond

New Year 2025: Know Full moon dates, festivals, auspicious observances ATG

New Year 2025: Know Full moon dates, festivals, auspicious observances

PHOTOS TMKOC Actress Deepti Sadhwani's 8 sarees, lehenga styles RBA

(PHOTOS) TMKOC Actress Deepti Sadhwani's 8 sarees, lehenga styles

DA Hike announced by Rajasthan govt: Huge financial outlay for state employees AJR

DA Hike announced by Rajasthan govt: Huge financial outlay for state employees

Pushpa 2 Box Office: Fastest to 1000Cr, Beats KGF 2, RRR, Baahubali RBA

Pushpa 2 Box Office: Fastest to 1000Cr, Beats KGF 2, RRR, Baahubali

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon