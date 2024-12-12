Kerala Tourism unveils multilingual microsite and E-brochure to assist Sabarimala pilgrims; Read

Kerala Tourism has launched a multilingual microsite and an e-brochure to assist pilgrims visiting Sabarimala. These initiatives provide detailed information on the shrine’s traditions, customs, travel routes, nearby temples, and accommodation options in five languages, offering an easy guide for pilgrims planning their journey.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism unveiled a multi-language microsite and an e-brochure offering detailed information about Sabarimala. The initiatives were launched by Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas at an event, as stated in a Kerala Tourism release. The multilingual microsite (https://www.keralatourism.org/sabarimala/) serves as a resource for pilgrims, providing information on the shrine’s traditions, customs, culture, and geographical details, along with the latest updates.

The site is accessible in five languages: English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, according to the release. Additionally, it features brief videos offering comprehensive details about this prominent pilgrimage site in Southern India.

"The microsite and e-brochure are vital steps towards including our heritage and historical temples as part of tourism at a time when pilgrim tourism is gaining prominence worldwide," said the minister.

"The microsite will provide all the useful information for pilgrims visiting Sabarimala and help them have a comfortable and seamless pilgrimage experience. More projects are in the pipeline to promote pilgrim tourism in the state," he added.

The microsite provides information about other significant temples near Sabarimala, a detailed route map, and nearby hotel accommodations to assist pilgrims traveling from other states. Additionally, it includes a dedicated gallery showcasing hundreds of images related to Sabarimala.

"The microsite and e-brochure will be valuable and credible sources for pilgrims from across the country to learn more about Sabarimala and plan their pilgrimage safely and securely," Tourism Director Sikha Surendran said.

The e-brochure serves as a virtual travel guide, offering information on how to plan the pilgrimage, accommodation options, and contact details for relevant authorities, according to the release.

Latest Videos