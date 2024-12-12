BREAKING: Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over fake news on farmer's suicide

The Karnataka High Court quashed an FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who had claimed a farmer's suicide was linked to a Waqf property dispute. Police clarified the death was due to financial issues. The court ruled that Surya's claims were unfounded.

Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over fake news on farmer's suicide vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 3:04 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the FIR filed against BJP Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, who had been accused of spreading false information regarding the suicide of a farmer in Haveri. The case was linked to a social media post by Surya, which claimed that the farmer took his life due to a dispute over Waqf's property.

What was the incident? 

FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over alleged fake news on farmer’s suicide in Haveri

The incident unfolded in Haranagi village, Haveri district, where a farmer named Rudrappa tragically ended his life. In a tweet, Surya alleged that the suicide was a result of Rudrappa receiving a Waqf Board notice, which included his land in Waqf property records. This tweet ignited significant political and legal debate across the state.

While Surya’s claim stirred public controversy, the Haveri police clarified that Rudrappa’s death was due to financial strain and mounting debt. According to the police, the farmer had been struggling with economic issues since 2022, and there was no evidence linking his death to any Waqf-related issue. Authorities emphasized that the claims of a Waqf Board notice were unsubstantiated.

Waqf board dispute: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urges Parliamentary committee to address farmers' concerns

Amid the legal confusion, Rudrappa’s family submitted a petition to the Joint House Committee in Hubballi. The family sought an amendment to the Central Waqf Act, alleging injustice by the Waqf Board and requesting changes to address grievances related to the land being included in Waqf property records. Despite these calls for reform, local authorities remained firm in their stance, confirming that Rudrappa’s suicide was a result of financial distress and not due to any Waqf-related matter.

After reviewing the case, Justice M. Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court ruled in favour of Surya, quashing the FIR. The court’s decision came after examining the facts and determining that the accusations against the BJP MP were unfounded.

