Kerala: Mumps cases surge in Malappuram; health department issues advisory

Kerala's Malappuram district is witnessing a rise in mumps cases, prompting health authorities to issue an alert. With over 13,643 cases reported this year, the virus, which spreads through airborne transmission, primarily affects children under ten.

First Published Dec 12, 2024, 8:18 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 8:18 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Health Department has issued a cautionary advisory in Malappuram district following the spread of mumps in various areas. So far this year, 13,643 cases have been reported in the district. Mumps, a viral infection transmitted through the air, primarily affects the salivary glands.

The advisory emphasizes the following precautions:

1. Infected individuals should remain at home and rest until fully recovered.

2. Avoid contact with infected persons.

3. Children with mumps should not be sent to school.

4. Disinfect items used by patients thoroughly.

Mumps predominantly affects children below the age of 10. The virus enters the body through saliva and typically shows symptoms within 2 to 18 days of exposure. Common symptoms include fever, cough, headache, cold, and ear pain, along with discomfort in the affected area. Notably, the disease can spread even up to five days before visible swelling occurs.

The Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine is the primary defense against this infection. Authorities urge parents to ensure their children are vaccinated and take necessary precautions to curb the spread.

What is Mumps?

Mumps is a viral infection that targets the salivary glands and is still prevalent in many parts of the world. Vaccination is crucial for protection against the disease. In most cases, individuals recover fully within two weeks.

Signs and Symptoms

Typical signs of mumps include puffiness in the cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw due to inflammation of the salivary glands beneath one or both ears. Early symptoms may appear a few days before noticeable swelling. The most severe complication is brain inflammation.

While mumps can still occur in vaccinated individuals, their symptoms are generally milder, and serious complications are rare.

"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case

