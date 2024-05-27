Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP protests over delayed road construction under Smart City by filling potholes in Thiruvananthapuram

    BJP councilors staged a protest in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram against the delayed road construction under the Smart City project. They filled potholes to highlight the prolonged construction delays, attributing them to the negligence of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's governing body.
     

    First Published May 27, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilors protested the indefinite delay in road construction in the capital by filling potholes themselves on Monday (May 27). The BJP councilors of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation staged the protest by covering the damaged sections of roads with mud and stones. The demonstration began on the road in front of Sree Moolam Club, addressing the pits that had been left open for pipe laying.

    The protest is based on allegations of the corporation's failure to complete the road construction. The BJP councilors claimed that the construction work, which began months ago, remains unfinished due to the complete negligence of the corporation's governing body. Despite receiving funds from the central government's Smart City project, the work has not been completed within the stipulated time. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation now states that the work will be finished by June 15. However, the BJP councilors expressed skepticism about the timely completion and vowed to continue their protest by filling all the potholes themselves.

    At the same time, there is a strong concern that if the pits are filled, the construction will be further delayed. Work, including pipe laying, can only resume after reopening the filled pits. The intensifying summer rains have also caused additional delays in the renovation of city roads. Although authorities previously promised completion by May 31, many major roads in the city remain under construction. The latest explanation from the authorities now sets the new completion date for June 15.

