    Kerala man in Saudi jail: Over Rs 47 crore raised via crowdfunding campaign for Abdul Rahim's release

    According to reports, Abdul Rahim, a native of Kerala's Kozhikode serving a death sentence in a Saudi jail, is likely to be released in mid-June. Over Rs 47 crore was generated via crowdfunding needed for the blood money. 

    First Published May 27, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    The Legal Assistance Committee in Riyadh has announced that Abdul Rahim, a native of Kozhikode who is in prison in Saudi Arabia, will receive amnesty on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, which falls in mid-June. A significant crowdfunding effort was started to collect the "blood money" needed for his release.

    With 15 million Saudi Riyals (around Rs 34 crore) transferred into the Indian Embassy's account, a total of Rs 47 crore has been amassed. The chief judge of the Riyadh criminal court will present the Riyadh government with a certified cheque, which is the next step. Before Abdul's official release, both sides will sign an agreement, and the court will verify the supporting documents.

    More than the expected amount arrived in accounts opened in various banks in the name of Abdul Rahim Legal Assistant Committee and in the name of Rahim's mother Pathu.  Officials of the committee informed that the exact figure including income and expenditure will be published after the completion of auditing. 

    Abdul was 26 years old when he relocated from Feroke, Kozhikode to Saudi Arabia in pursuit of improved job prospects. He secured a position as a driver and caretaker for a Saudi citizen's partially paralyzed son, who depended on a specialized device for both breathing and eating. In 2006, a tragic incident unfolded when the distressed boy engaged in a struggle with Abdul. Regrettably, during the altercation, the boy's medical device was accidentally dislodged, resulting in him losing consciousness and ultimately dying.

    Abdul has been in prison for nearly two decades due to this incident. His case attracted considerable attention and support from the Indian and Malayali communities worldwide.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 1:01 PM IST
