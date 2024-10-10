Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Actress Prayaga Martin appears for questioning in gangster Om Prakash drug case

    Actress Prayaga Martin was questioned at the Kochi South Police Station in connection with a drug case involving gangster Omprakash. The interrogation relates to the actress's presence at the hotel room where Omprakash's drug party took place.

    Kerala: Actress Prayaga Martin appears for questioning in gangster Om Prakash drug case dmn
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 6:42 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

    Kochi: Actress Prayaga Martin appeared at the police station for questioning in the drug case linked to gangster Om Prakash. She arrived at the Ernakulam South Station in the evening as part of the investigation regarding her presence at the hotel room where Om Prakash's drug party took place.

    Also Read: Kerala: Actor Sreenath Bhasi appears before police for questioning in Om Prakash drug case

    Actor Sreenath Bhasi was also interrogated by police at the Kochi Marad Police Station today. He arrived around 11:45 AM in connection with the case, stating that he did not know Om Prakash and had entered the hotel room with Binu Joseph. Bhasi asserted that he did not consume drugs. Earlier, the police had questioned gangster leader Thammanam Faisal, following the discovery of Faisal's phone number in Om Prakash's phone.

    The chemical analysis lab report related to the drug case will soon be submitted to the court. Reports indicate that traces of drugs were found in the room where Om Prakash was staying, which is expected to aid the investigation. All 20 individuals named in the remand report will also be questioned.

    It has come to light that the names of film stars Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin appeared in the remand report of gangster Om Prakash. Police were informed that the event was indeed a drug party organized by Om Prakash's associates. The stars were introduced to Om Prakash by Binu Joseph, a resident of Elamakkara, leading to the questioning of both actors.

    Also Read: Kerala: Teacher suspended after brutal beating of 3 year old student in Kochi, police launch probe

