    Kerala: Actor Sreenath Bhasi appears before police for questioning in Om Prakash drug case

    Actor Sreenath Bhasi reported to the Maradu police station in Kochi for questioning regarding a drug case involving alleged gang leader Om Prakash. He and actress Prayaga Martin were summoned, but she hasn't shown up yet. 

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    Kochi: Actor Sreenath Bhasi appeared before the police in connection with a drug case involving alleged gang leader Om Prakash. He arrived at the Maradu police station in Kochi at 11:45 AM, where he is currently being questioned regarding details related to the drug case.

    The police had directed both Sreenath Bhasi and actress Prayaga Martin to report to the Maradu police station. While Srinath has complied, Prayaga has not yet shown up.

    Yesterday, the police questioned another gang leader, Thammanam Faisal, in relation to the case. The questioning was prompted by the discovery of Faisal's phone number during an examination of Om Prakash's phone. The investigation team is currently awaiting forensic reports from a hotel room related to the case.

    According to the police’s remand report, both Prayaga Martin and Sreenath Bhasi were present in the room occupied by Om Prakash at a 7-star hotel in Kochi, along with twenty other individuals. The investigation team believes that a drug party took place in that room. Notices were issued to both actors as part of the ongoing investigation. The probe team have also contacted some of the 20 mentioned in Om Prakash's remand report. It has been reported that traces of drugs were found in the room where Om Prakash stayed, which could be significant for the case’s progress.

    The police allege that the drug use at the hotel was after booking a hotel in the name of participating in the DJ show hosted by Allen Walker. The room was booked under the name Bobby Chalapathi. Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga reportedly arrived in the room through Binu Thomas, a local resident from Elamakara, who is also believed to be associated with Om Prakash. The police clarified that Om Prakash did not have direct acquaintance with the actors. Additional information was gathered by the police during their questioning of Binu.

