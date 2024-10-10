Kerala: Teacher suspended after brutal beating of 3 year old student in Kochi, police launch probe

In Kochi, a 3-year-old LKG student was brutally beaten by his teacher at Smart Kid institution for failing to answer questions. The teacher allegedly used a cane to hit the child's back repeatedly.

Kochi: An incident of corporal punishment has come to light in Kochi, where a three-year-old student was brutally beaten by his teacher. The victim, an LKG student, was allegedly assaulted by his teacher at Smart Kid, an educational institution on Palace Road in Mattancherry.

According to the child's parents, the teacher used a cane to hit the child's back repeatedly because he failed to respond to her questions. The incident occurred yesterday.

Taking swift action, the school authorities have suspended the teacher pending investigation.

The Mattancherry police have registered a case and initiated an investigation based on the complaint filed by the parents.

