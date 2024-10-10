Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Teacher suspended after brutal beating of 3 year old student in Kochi, police launch probe

    In Kochi, a 3-year-old LKG student was brutally beaten by his teacher at Smart Kid institution for failing to answer questions. The teacher allegedly used a cane to hit the child's back repeatedly. 

    Kerala: Teacher suspended after brutal beating of 3 year old student in Kochi, police launch probe dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 4:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

    Kochi: An incident of corporal punishment has come to light in Kochi, where a three-year-old student was brutally beaten by his teacher. The victim, an LKG student, was allegedly assaulted by his teacher at Smart Kid, an educational institution on Palace Road in Mattancherry.

    Also Read: Kerala seeks urgent financial aid for Wayanad; KV Thomas meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    According to the child's parents, the teacher used a cane to hit the child's back repeatedly because he failed to respond to her questions. The incident occurred yesterday.

    Taking swift action, the school authorities have suspended the teacher pending investigation.

    The Mattancherry police have registered a case and initiated an investigation based on the complaint filed by the parents.

    Also Read: Kerala: Civil service aspirant alleges rape by friend in apartment in Thiruvananthapuram

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Undemocratic...' Kerala Assembly passes resolution against 'one nation, one election' proposal anr

    'Undemocratic...' Kerala Assembly passes resolution against 'one nation, one election' proposal

    Kerala seeks urgent financial aid for Wayanad; KV Thomas meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman anr

    Kerala seeks urgent financial aid for Wayanad; KV Thomas meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Kerala: Civil service aspirant alleges rape by friend in apartment in Thiruvananthapuram dmn

    Kerala: Civil service aspirant alleges rape by friend in apartment in Thiruvananthapuram

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration anr

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home? dmn

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home?

    Recent Stories

    Avoid water after bananas: Important health risks you should know NTI

    Avoid water after bananas: Important health risks you should know

    BREAKING: South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel prize in literature shk

    BREAKING: South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel prize in literature

    6 stylish bangle and kada designs to glam up your look gcw

    6 stylish bangle and kada designs to glam up your look

    6 stylish bangle and kada designs to glam up your look gcw

    6 stylish bangle and kada designs to glam up your look

    tennis rafael nadal retires interview at the age of 16 talking about ambition to become great tennis player goes viral watch snt

    'Ambition is to become great tennis player': Nadal's interview at age of 16 goes viral after retirement| WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon